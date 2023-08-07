Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall





CAPE TOWN - It's another frustrating morning for Western Cape taxi commuters, as the strike continues into the new work week.

On Sunday night's talks between Santaco taxi industry leaders, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town came to naught, with no solutions agreed to yet.

City officials said it was a weekend of taxi strike-related violence.

A municipal depot in Delft and several vehicles were petrol-bombed and the municipality said it had opened 110 criminal cases in connection with the attacks since last week Tuesday.

Centre to the taxi industry's unhappiness is the ongoing seizure of minibuses.

Provincial mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that negotiations had stalled.

"I'm sad that commuters will have to go through disruptions again. Working with my colleagues in the City of Cape Town, we'll have the MyCiTi buses out and Golden Arrow will continue getting their buses out to continue to get commuters to and from work safely. Our law enforcement agencies will assist with providing safety to these buses to assist commuters to get to work safely."

Meanwhile, the Golden Arrow Bus Company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyers explained that they'd won an interim high court order against Santaco after half a dozen of its buses were torched.

"The honourable Justice Campbell ordered that the respondents are now interdicted from intimidating, harassing, threatening or interfering with Golden Arrow, its employees, passengers and property and the respondents must now take all reasonable steps to ensure that Golden Arrow is able to operate without interference."

At the same time, Cosatu's Western Cape secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, told Inside EWN that they needed peace and the talks to continue.

"We want calmness and we want the different parties to go to the negotiating table and to find a solution. I've said before, we don't want a scenario where workers are suffering. At the end of the day, you have people like the city and the province that's really not coming to the party."

Santaco Western Cape said it was not commenting at this time.

