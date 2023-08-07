DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosted the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the Western Cape this past weekend.
During the two-day dialogue, the ANC and DA agreed on regulating a threshold for parties to participate in coalitions.
This has not sat well with several smaller parties, who said that the proposed legislation would only benefit the ANC and the DA.
But Steenhuisen said that this was not true.
"I want to deal with this nonsense story that is doing the rounds that this was some deal between the ANC and the DA. I have already been on the record since April that we want to build an opposition majority in the country that is going to unseat the ANC, not to keep it in power.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
More from Politics
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV
In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on her calling for an independent report on the Phala Phala saga, and a lack of budget to adequately deal with the GBV scourge.Read More
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.Read More
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead.Read More
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi
DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic?Read More
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share at the 2024 general elections.Read More
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'
Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.Read More
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?'
'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Business Day.Read More
More from Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system.Read More
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’
The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
Prasa has become a piggy bank for the ANC - Zackie Achmat
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis is prepared to launch an intergovernmental dispute against Prasa is respect of rail devolution in CPT.Read More
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
Africa’s only submarine museum a step closer to reopening
The Assegaai Submarine Museum is the only preserved naval submarine on the continent.Read More
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More