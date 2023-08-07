DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties





CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosted the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the Western Cape this past weekend.

During the two-day dialogue, the ANC and DA agreed on regulating a threshold for parties to participate in coalitions.

This has not sat well with several smaller parties, who said that the proposed legislation would only benefit the ANC and the DA.

But Steenhuisen said that this was not true.

"I want to deal with this nonsense story that is doing the rounds that this was some deal between the ANC and the DA. I have already been on the record since April that we want to build an opposition majority in the country that is going to unseat the ANC, not to keep it in power.

