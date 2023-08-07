Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus
After two years away for a ‘mental health break’, Simone Biles is back like she never left!
The 26-year-old made her gymnastics return over the weekend at the U.S. Classic.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd.
Simone Biles is back' Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 6, 2023
🔥🔥🔥
Something to celebrate — Simone wins her first competitive gymnastics event since 2021.
The commentary at the end of her AMAZING floor exercise is something I could live without though… pic.twitter.com/AMoLzmC5OZ
She withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 on account of ‘the twisties’, a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose control of their body while twisting in the air.
This is something that can cause major injury.
“Happy to be back,” Biles said on social media, as she commemorated the memorable weekend.
happy to be back out on the floor! this journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. thank you for believing in me. 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/wENM2wYFqd' Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 6, 2023
