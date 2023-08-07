Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus

7 August 2023 10:31 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gymnastics
Simone Biles

The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.

After two years away for a ‘mental health break’, Simone Biles is back like she never left!

The 26-year-old made her gymnastics return over the weekend at the U.S. Classic.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd.

She withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 on account of ‘the twisties’, a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose control of their body while twisting in the air.

This is something that can cause major injury.

“Happy to be back,” Biles said on social media, as she commemorated the memorable weekend.


This article first appeared on 947 : Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus




