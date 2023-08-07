[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility. 7 August 2023 11:04 AM
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi. 7 August 2023 9:57 AM
1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport... 7 August 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African Nat... 7 August 2023 7:16 AM
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both dri... 7 August 2023 8:52 AM
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy. 7 August 2023 8:52 AM
View all Business
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home. 7 August 2023 8:02 AM
Negative core beliefs are ‘the enemies of our lives’ 'I am not good enough', 'I am not lovable' and 'I am worthless' are examples of negative core beliefs. 6 August 2023 1:49 PM
Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save Sara-Jayne speaks to Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood, the oldest cooking school in the country. 6 August 2023 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World C... 7 August 2023 6:12 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films... From The Italian Job to Mad Max, let's look back at some of Charlize Theron's best films. 7 August 2023 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet

7 August 2023 10:21 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Influencers
influencer marketing

Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on global news. Skip to 2.29 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that social media influencer, Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after his promised giveaway event in Manhattan's Union Square descended into violence.

Thousands of Cenat's fans gathered in the park on Friday afternoon (4 August) after he announced a “huge giveaway” in a Twitch live stream.

The YouTuber and Twitch influencer promised his over 10 million followers free PlayStation®5s if they come out.

Watch some footage below shared by WCVB Channel 5 Boston on YouTube.

Gilchrist reports that "merry hell broke loose as the crowd gathered."

Gilchrist says that about 2000+ people were pushing and shoving each other, punches, bottles and stones were thrown while cars were damaged and fireworks were held at police.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the event as "a full-on riot" says, Gilchrist.

It's allegedly reported that about 65 arrests were made, including Kai Cenat for inciting violence and rioting.

Overall, Gilchrist questions the impact of influencers and their influencing...

Maybe the world needs to realign with the use of social media's expectations and ask if some influencers are perhaps... over influencing.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




7 August 2023 10:21 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Influencers
influencer marketing

More from Entertainment

Wikimedia Commons Duncan.Hull

Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)

7 August 2023 9:11 AM

Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor, Charlize Theron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films...

7 August 2023 8:58 AM

From The Italian Job to Mad Max, let's look back at some of Charlize Theron's best films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carl Wastie and Alex Solomon in studio

CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'

5 August 2023 4:01 PM

The rising star chats to Carl Wastie about her passion for songwriting and her latest single.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane

4 August 2023 5:08 PM

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'

4 August 2023 4:31 PM

With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Twitter

Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!

4 August 2023 12:22 PM

Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America singer and songwriter, Prince. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/penner

On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months)

4 August 2023 8:25 AM

'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book

3 August 2023 3:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed

3 August 2023 2:10 PM

'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Michael Pollak

Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York

3 August 2023 11:38 AM

Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

Local

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University

Local Business

More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'

Local

EWN Highlights

Pandor to give update on SA's readiness for upcoming BRICS summit

7 August 2023 12:32 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane to visit Queens High School after teen's death

7 August 2023 12:14 PM

Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit

7 August 2023 12:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA