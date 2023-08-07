[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on global news.
Gilchrist reports that social media influencer, Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after his promised giveaway event in Manhattan's Union Square descended into violence.
Thousands of Cenat's fans gathered in the park on Friday afternoon (4 August) after he announced a “huge giveaway” in a Twitch live stream.
The YouTuber and Twitch influencer promised his over 10 million followers free PlayStation®5s if they come out.
Watch some footage below shared by WCVB Channel 5 Boston on YouTube.
Gilchrist reports that "merry hell broke loose as the crowd gathered."
Gilchrist says that about 2000+ people were pushing and shoving each other, punches, bottles and stones were thrown while cars were damaged and fireworks were held at police.
Eyewitnesses at the scene described the event as "a full-on riot" says, Gilchrist.
It's allegedly reported that about 65 arrests were made, including Kai Cenat for inciting violence and rioting.
Overall, Gilchrist questions the impact of influencers and their influencing...
Maybe the world needs to realign with the use of social media's expectations and ask if some influencers are perhaps... over influencing.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jv0j2w2j2U
