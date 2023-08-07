Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans
Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.
Listen to the conversation below.
Moodley reports that a digital "stokvel" called, United African Stokvel, founded by husband and wife duo, Darren and Shirley Lynn Langbein in 2019 scammed thousands of people.
There are posts online from various internet users warning people about Darren Langbein.
Typically, stokvels are run by a small group of people who know and trust each other.
Langbein's digital stokvel punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on the stokvel's Facebook page.
But it stopped making regular payments to members in March.
Members say that the stokvel's consultants stopped answering their phones around this time.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority raided its offices in June in a search-and-seizure operation.
The stokvel posted to their social media page on 7 June explaining payment delays were due to "backlog" issues.
It's reported that the stokvel had no licence to operate as a financial services provider and had not applied for one.
Moodley says that it's unclear how many of the members have invested with nothing to show for it, as the number could be more than what's currently reported.
Kiewit asks Moodley, what do we know about Darren Langbein?
Moodley says that Langbein came onto the scene a few years ago saying that he had more than 10 years of experience in property and investment, but upon investigation, Moodley "couldn't find anything concrete to back this up."
What happens now?
Moodley reports that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) invited Langbein to a meeting which he agreed to.
Hopefully, investors will get some answers from this meeting.
Moodley also says that it's important to understand that this particular stokvel didn't operate strictly as one and warns the public of a red flag when investing in stokvels.
If a stokvel is going to offer you three to four times the return of what the money you put in was, then it's more of an investment than a stokvel.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified
The person died when a motorist travelling on Airport Approach Road fired shots at people pelting stones during the early hours of Monday morning.Read More
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde
The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province.Read More
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school
A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident.Read More
Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents
We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock, says Darron Fortes, owner of Auto Monkey.Read More
'Huge relief' as hijacked working dog Shiba found unharmed
Bidvest Protea Coin’s German Shepherd, Shiba has been found after a hijacking on 25 July in Cape Town.Read More
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her
Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility.Read More
Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town
These are all attacks said to be linked to the taxi strike, now in its second week.Read More
Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit
The officer is understood to have been shot on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night.Read More
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.Read More