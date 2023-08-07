Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility. 7 August 2023 11:04 AM
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi. 7 August 2023 9:57 AM
1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport... 7 August 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African Nat... 7 August 2023 7:16 AM
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both dri... 7 August 2023 8:52 AM
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy. 7 August 2023 8:52 AM
View all Business
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home. 7 August 2023 8:02 AM
Negative core beliefs are ‘the enemies of our lives’ 'I am not good enough', 'I am not lovable' and 'I am worthless' are examples of negative core beliefs. 6 August 2023 1:49 PM
Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save Sara-Jayne speaks to Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood, the oldest cooking school in the country. 6 August 2023 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World C... 7 August 2023 6:12 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films... From The Italian Job to Mad Max, let's look back at some of Charlize Theron's best films. 7 August 2023 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her

7 August 2023 11:04 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Assasination
hitman

Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dorothy Mmushi, former Eskom Forensic Manager.

A hitman was allegedly offered R400 000 to assassinate a former Eskom executive.

An anonymous assassin reportedly sent Mmushi a message saying that R50 000 had been paid to him so far to kill her, with the rest to be paid after he finished the job.

I have had a sleepless night, this is tough.

Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom

I tried to keep my cool. In the 20 years that I have been in the industry I have never been directly contacted like that by a hitman. It was quite traumatic.

Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom

She claims she was suspended from the power utility after uncovering fraud and corruption.

Mmushi explains that she found that syndicates were operating at Eskom and would be awarded purchase orders at overinflated prices and goods would often not even be delivered.

She adds that this equates to billions of rands.

Mmushi says that she reported what she found to those higher up at Eskom and made André De Ruyter aware of what she had uncovered in April 2021 but got no response.

After making De Ruyter aware of this, she says she was victimised and unlawfully arrested by the Hawks.

Thank God for the criminal justice system because the charges against me were then withdrawn as there was no substance to the allegations.

Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom

That just shows you how connected these cartels are and how far they are willing to go just to get someone to stop investigating them.

Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : ‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her




7 August 2023 11:04 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Assasination
hitman

More from Local

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town

7 August 2023 9:57 AM

Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bus on fire on the M22 highway in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCLiveTraffic

1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

7 August 2023 9:16 AM

Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com

Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears

7 August 2023 8:52 AM

The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both drivers and passengers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University

7 August 2023 8:52 AM

De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture credit: Wayne Dyson, spokesperson - Cape Town law enforcement

More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'

7 August 2023 8:07 AM

Operations in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Langa and Mfuleni remain suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: @Golden-Arrow-Bus-Services/Facebook.com.

3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

7 August 2023 7:37 AM

This makes it nine buses in total that have been torched in the city since Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty station deck in Cape Town as minibus taxi operators staged a stay away on 4 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

7 August 2023 7:28 AM

On Sunday night's talks between Santaco taxi industry leaders, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town came to naught, with no solutions agreed to yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

7 August 2023 7:16 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website image.

50% of all CT's adult baboons suffered human-induced injury - SPCA report

6 August 2023 12:21 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released its first State of Baboon Welfare report, which takes a critical look at the state of Cape Town’s baboon troops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photochicken/123rf.com

‘Technology is very important in sustainable development’

6 August 2023 11:40 AM

It’s believed that technology can bring about innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

Local

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University

Local Business

More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'

Local

EWN Highlights

Pandor to give update on SA's readiness for upcoming BRICS summit

7 August 2023 12:32 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane to visit Queens High School after teen's death

7 August 2023 12:14 PM

Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit

7 August 2023 12:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA