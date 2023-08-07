'Huge relief' as hijacked working dog Shiba found unharmed
Lester Kiewit interviews Gerrit Levin, Bidvest Protea Coin dog handler.
After a week-long search, Bidvest Protea Coin’s German Shepherd, Shiba has been found following a hijacking on 25 July in Cape Town.
According to reports, Shiba was with her handler (not Levin) when they were hijacked on their way from Muizenberg to the airport.
Thankfully, Shiba was found at a dilapidated home in Delft and reunited with her rightful owner.
He says that when Shiba was found, she didn't appear to be traumatised, but instead was being her 'hyper self'.
Levin extends his gratitude and thanks to everyone that stepped in to find Shiba.
It's a relief, it's a huge relief to find her.Gerrit Levin, dog handler – Bidvest Protea Coin
Source : Supplied
