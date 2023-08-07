Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town





CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News can reveal that police vans have been attacked in Mfuleni township near Delft in Cape Town.

We understand that a company vehicle was also petrol bombed in the township earlier on Monday morning.

Private vehicles also came under attack and were damaged near the Mfuleni taxi rank.

These are all attacks said to be linked to the taxi strike, now in its second week.

It appears that police and law enforcement officials are playing cat and mouse with scores of schoolchildren in Mfuleni.

Earlier, a group of local pupils marched to different schools in the township to try and force others to ditch class.

They then turned their attention to a local supermarket's liquor store where Eyewitness News witnessed them using bricks and axes to tear down the shop's doors.

Officers fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the youngsters.

More riot police are now streaming into the township.

