Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources

Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified The person died when a motorist travelling on Airport Approach Road fired shots at people pelting stones during the early hours of... 7 August 2023 5:35 PM
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province. 7 August 2023 4:28 PM
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident. 7 August 2023 4:09 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African Nat... 7 August 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa. 7 August 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?' "You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape." 7 August 2023 2:40 PM
[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with b... 7 August 2023 2:07 PM
Elon Musk to foot the legal bill for people fired for X (Twitter) posts Fired for a X (Twitter) post? Elon Musk will 'fund your legal bill'. 7 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World C... 7 August 2023 6:12 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc. 7 August 2023 11:47 AM
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources

7 August 2023 12:12 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Amanda Dlamini
banyana banyana world cup

Lester Kiewit speaks to former soccer star, Amanda Dlamini about the team's historic win and the future of women's sport in South Africa.

Lester Kiewit speaks to former football star, Amanda Dlamini about Banyana Banyana's historic achievement.

Listen to the conversation below.

Banyana Banyana bowed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup as heroes with a 2-0 final score against the Netherlands.

RELATED: BANYANA EDGE ITALY FOR FIRST WWC WIN, QUALIFY FOR LAST 16

Kiewit notes that for a team that doesn't have a professional league in their home country, Banyana Banyana performed like absolute stars.

Dlamini adds that many people expected Banyana Banyana not to go as far as they did, which only means they don't know how much women's football has grown.

Banyana Banyana reminded everyone that women's football is on the rise and maybe even women's sport in the country.

Amanda Dlamini, Former Football Star - Banyana Banyana

We were so well represented, says Dlamini.

Kiewit highlights the critiques coming from soccer enthusiasts like goalkeeping disparities.

For example, Kiewit explains that Banyana's goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart still works a regular 9 to 5 job while other countries' goalkeepers have full-time dedication to the sport because their countries invest in women's soccer.

Dlamini says if we had the necessary support and resources, our goalkeeping strategies and players would be on par with international players.

We've seen the roles high-performance centres can have on players. If we can have more resources, have more high-performance centers in every province - can you imagine the talent identification that we would produce?

Amanda Dlamini, Former Football Star - Banyana Banyana

Overall, the South African athletes made their mark but it has to be coupled with resources and developing the game at home with a professional league, says Dlamini.

RELATED: SA'S SPORTS MINISTER TO 'INVEST MORE' IN WOMEN'S SPORT AFTER BANYANA BANYANA WIN

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




