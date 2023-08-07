One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified The person died when a motorist travelling on Airport Approach Road fired shots at people pelting stones during the early hours of... 7 August 2023 5:35 PM
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province. 7 August 2023 4:28 PM
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident. 7 August 2023 4:09 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African Nat... 7 August 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa. 7 August 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?' "You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape." 7 August 2023 2:40 PM
[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with b... 7 August 2023 2:07 PM
Elon Musk to foot the legal bill for people fired for X (Twitter) posts Fired for a X (Twitter) post? Elon Musk will 'fund your legal bill'. 7 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World C... 7 August 2023 6:12 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc. 7 August 2023 11:47 AM
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

7 August 2023 12:10 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Climate change
El Nino
Heatwave
Global warming

Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record.

Temperatures in parts of Chile and northern Argentina have soared to 10°C-20°C above average over the last few days. Towns in the Andes mountains have reached 38°C or more, while Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, saw temperatures above 30°C – breaking its previous August record by more than 5°C. Temperatures peaked at 39°C in the town of Rivadavia.

Bear in mind it’s mid-winter in this part of the world. And it’s far south enough that seasonal variations have a substantial impact on temperatures. Buenos Aires, for instance, is as far south as Japan, Tibet or Tennessee are north.

In terms of deviation from temperatures you might expect at a certain place and time of year, this heatwave is comparable to, if not greater than, the recent heatwaves in southern Europe, the US and China. In Vicuña, one of the towns in the Chilean Andes that recently reached 38°C, a typical August day might be 18°C or so – just imagine it being a whole 20°C warmer than normal wherever you are now.

No wonder some climate scientists have already suggested this could be one of the most extreme heatwaves on record.

What’s causing the extreme heat?

Over the past six days, a persistent area of high pressure, or anticyclone, has lingered to the east of the Andes. Also known as a “blocking high”, this appears to be the key driver of the intense heat.

Blocking anticyclones can drive heatwaves in three main ways. Firstly, they pull warmer air from closer to the equator towards them. The system also compresses and traps the air, heating it up, as was the case for the 2021 heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, which shattered the Canadian temperature record by nearly 5°C. Finally, the high pressure means there is little ascending air and hence little cloud cover. This allows the sun to heat the land continuously during the day, building up heat.

However, scientists need to analyse the meteorology of this unprecedented event in more detail to gain a more complete understanding.

El Niño made this more likely

The Chile-Argentina heatwave may have been made more likely by the developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. El Niño events, which typically occur every four years or so, are characterised by warm sea surface temperatures in the central-to-eastern tropical Pacific. Temperatures in the central Pacific are currently about 1°C above average for the time of year.

These warmer ocean temperatures make air more buoyant over the central Pacific, causing the air to rise. This drives changes to atmospheric circulation patterns further afield. El Niño-induced changes to atmospheric circulation typically mean higher pressure and warmer winter temperatures for this part of South America.

Climate change made it worse

The blocking system driving the extreme heat would probably have led to warm temperatures even in the absence of anthropogenic climate change. However, the rapid warming of climate change allowed the heatwave to become truly unprecedented.

Climate scientists expect to see temperature records broken as our planet continues to heat up. This is because the distribution of possible temperatures is shifting higher and higher.

Chile has already experienced the effects of climate change recently through a severe heatwave in February – late summer – resulting in several deaths from wildfires, as well as a decade-long mega-drought. The country recently rejected a rewrite of the constitution which would have mandated its government to take action against the nature and climate crises.

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com
Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

The longer-term impact of a winter heatwave

The hottest temperatures now appear to have largely subsided in the Andes. However, temperatures are still well above average for northern Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, and will remain so for the next five days or so.

The impacts of winter heatwaves are less well understood than summer heatwaves. For Chile, the most likely impact is on snowpack in the mountains, which provides water for drinking, agriculture and power generation. Any melting of the snowpack will probably also affect the diverse flora and fauna found in the Andes.

Overall, this heatwave is a startling reminder of how humans are changing Earth’s climate. We will continue to see such unprecedented extremes until we stop burning fossil fuels and emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


7 August 2023 12:10 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Climate change
El Nino
Heatwave
Global warming

More from World

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the closing address at the BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple

7 August 2023 11:47 AM

A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power

4 August 2023 11:04 AM

Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions

3 August 2023 10:52 AM

Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM

Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A mural shown on a Costa coffee van depicted a trans man with top surgery scars. Picture: Twitter

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

2 August 2023 1:20 PM

A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sarah N from Pixabay

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

2 August 2023 1:13 PM

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Venice, Italy / Pexels: Oxalif

UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 August 2023 12:47 PM

Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sports reporter Sharla McBride. Picture: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'

2 August 2023 12:18 PM

A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence

2 August 2023 10:44 AM

The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde

Local

[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests

Lifestyle

The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Taxi strike violence, Unisa placed under administration

7 August 2023 10:14 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Siya ngokushuba isimo eCape Town, ufakazi omusha kwelikaMeyiwa

7 August 2023 10:02 PM

Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified

7 August 2023 7:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA