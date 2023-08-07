



You know what they say, catch flights... not feelings.

From October, FlySafair will launch four exciting new routes, which will connect South Africa with Zambia (Livingstone), Zimbabwe (Victoria Falls and Harare) and Mozambique (Maputo).

The airline is offering these new routes at low prices, saving you more so you can experience more.

You could book a flight from Jozi to Cape Town from R830, from Jozi to Zanzibar from R2950 and from Jozi to Victoria Falls from R1400.

Ticket sales are already open for October.

This article first appeared on KFM : FlySafair opens international routes to Livingstone, Vic Falls, Harare, Maputo