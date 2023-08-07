Elon Musk to foot the legal bill for people fired for X (Twitter) posts





Elon Musk says his platform X will foot the legal bills and sue on behalf of people who have been fired for posting or liking something on the social network.

Countless celebrities and regular folk have been known to get themselves into hot water with employers over controversial social media posts.

“No limit. Please let us know,” says Musk.

Musk has however given no other details on how users can claim any money or support.

This is just the latest development from the social network owner after he majorly rebranded the platform.

The platform has undergone many changes since Musk bought it in October 2022.

While X currently has more than 540 million users, the platform is struggling to maintain its cash flow.

The Guardian reports that in July cash flow remained negative after a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt load.

