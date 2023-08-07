Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents
Zain Johnson interviews Darron Fortes and Jill Le Roux from Auto Monkey.
Unemployment remains an issue in South Africa and oftentimes it's because there's a lack of opportunities available.
This is where Fortes, Le Roux and Auto Monkey come in.
Auto Monkey takes care of your car's needs, from routine maintenance to heating and air conditioning.
Through Auto Monkey, they're able to provide the vulnerable with employment to further their skills and eventually secure a long-term job.
Le Roux says that often times when jobs are offered to members of the community it's typically for two weeks, however, Auto Monkey has the future of their employees at heart, equiping them with skills that can help them grow within their careers.
Fortes says that providing community members with jobs gives them a sense of dignity.
We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock.Darron Fortes, Owner – Auto Monkey
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: geralt
