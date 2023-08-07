The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?'





Doctor Roze Phillips, an African Futurist and owner of Abundance at Work chats about happiness and the commercialisation of this emotion.

Phillips says that if happiness is contentment, gratitude and acceptance then there's nothing wrong with it but if it's mostly fake cheerfulness which is what it's fast becoming as people's primary goal, the more it becomes the only measure of personal success.

She adds that generally, happiness isn't a constant emotional state, nor does it mean the same to everyone - that's why people remain unfulfilled despite excessive wealth because "more is never enough" while others are happy with the bare minimum.

But by making happiness a commodity, which is something that must be pursued, achieved and even purchased in the same way for everyone, it becomes a product rather than a natural state of being, says Phillips.

You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape. Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

Phillips says that happiness can become a burden to some people - once it does, it can be considered discriminatory against those who can't purchase happiness according to how society values it.

The doctor says that social media aids the perception of "fake happiness."

In the age of social media, you don't really see the full picture because people only showcase highlight reels, showing just the good parts of their life so they rarely show the unhappy parts unless they're getting paid for it but those unhappy parts can also be faked. Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

Phillips says, this helps create a false sense of thinking that everyone else is happier making you feel inadequate and promotes a cycle of "artificial happiness."

If everything can be faked, what is really real? Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

The issue with happiness is...

Phillips says, when it comes to happiness, the issue is not dealing with the real issues behind purchases that bring short-term glee - this is usually related to emotional stuntedness.

When happiness is packaged as something that can be bought and when we believe that we need external factors like buying things to be happy, that is an issue.

To counteract the commercialisation of happiness, Phillips says it's understanding that true happiness comes from within.

What does happiness look like? Phillips gives some examples...

It's about finding meaning and purpose in life, building authentic relationships with people, personal growth and self-acceptance.

How can you achieve happiness?

You can find things that bring you true joy through introspection, self-awareness, effort and a willingness to embrace ups and downs - these things often require "emotional literacy" which isn't always taught or passed down in generations.

Overall, a deeper connection with yourself and others equals happiness that doesn't revolve around materialism.

