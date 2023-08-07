Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener speaks to Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier.
The taxi industry in the Western Cape launched a strike with immediate effect last week Thursday, over the impounding of taxis.
Since then, commuters have been left stranded and there have been acts of violence believed to be linked to the strike.
RELATED: 3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
At least 10 Golden Arrow busses have been torched, two police vans attacked, and one person killed.
Talks between Santaco and the Western Cape government took place on Sunday night but stalled with no agreement reached.
RELATED: Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall
Winde says that while any person has the right to strike, protest, and withhold services, they cannot resort to the crime and violence we have seen.
I am very worried. Any violence is not acceptable.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It is very difficult to say we want to negotiate a settlement while this is happening.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says that they are happy to engage with the industry but there needs to be a stop to the lawlessness before that can happen.
We are saying to them, bring calm and then we can find a solution.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde adds that there must be consequences for those who have broken the law.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified
The person died when a motorist travelling on Airport Approach Road fired shots at people pelting stones during the early hours of Monday morning.Read More
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school
A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident.Read More
Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents
We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock, says Darron Fortes, owner of Auto Monkey.Read More
'Huge relief' as hijacked working dog Shiba found unharmed
Bidvest Protea Coin’s German Shepherd, Shiba has been found after a hijacking on 25 July in Cape Town.Read More
Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans
"United African Stokvel" punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on Facebook.Read More
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her
Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility.Read More
Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town
These are all attacks said to be linked to the taxi strike, now in its second week.Read More
Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit
The officer is understood to have been shot on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night.Read More
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.Read More