



CAPE TOWN - Amid a violent taxi strike, the identity of a person who was shot and killed in the vicinity of the Cape Town International Airport has yet to be revealed.

The person died when a motorist travelling on Airport Approach Road fired shots at people pelting stones during the early hours of Monday morning.

READ: 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

Three other people sustained injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle responded by firing several shots as a result. A yet to be identified person was killed and another seriously wounded, and two others sustained not so serious injuries. A case of murder and three attempted murders are under investigation by detectives," said the Police's Novela Potelwa.

Cops had deployed a heavy contingent in response to minibus taxis blockading Airport Approach Road.

A number of taxis involved in the blockade were impounded and there were several arrests.

This article first appeared on EWN : Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified