Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

The sudden closure of Niger's airspace on Sunday forced several airlines to divert flights, many of which were en-route for southern African destinations like Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Airlines impacted by this included British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa and Air France.

The junta in Niger shut the airspace over the country, as a precautionary measure after learning about a possible attack on country, following several other African countries issuing a warning to restore the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum to office.

The closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa.

The airspace over several other African countries, including Sudan and Libya are often also restricted, hampering international travel from Europe.

The closure of Niger’s airspace adds to the difficulties faced by airlines flying between Europe and southern Africa, adding 1000 kilometers and more than an hour of flight time to some routes. https://t.co/94jR5FMOTQ pic.twitter.com/leYfWzgMJ4 ' Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 7, 2023

African airspace has been notoriously constrained. Guy Leitch, editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Government's have tried their absolute best to milk whatever money they can out of airspace. Guy Leitch, editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Given that the entire aviation industry is creaking with the pressures of the European summer holidays, it really has setback flights to and from the UK and central Europe. Guy Leitch, editor - SA Flyer Magazine

