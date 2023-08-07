Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

According to the Big Mac Index, the burger costs $5.58 in the US, while South Africans can buy one half the price at R49.90.

The index, which has been compiled since 1986 compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries, and whether it (roughly) amounts to the same price following a currency conversion.

The purpose is to determine the 'real' value of a currency.

So according to the index, the Rand is undervalued by 50%, and should theoretically be trading at R8.94/dollar.

The rand is trading in the region of R18.66/dollar.

...yes, our currency is indeed undervalued at this stage, but not to the extent that the Big mac index is pointing to. Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE

R16.20. R16.40, around those areas is where the currency should be valued at this stage. Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE

...the expected growth rate of the economy and where it's going...America is growing at rate of 2,4% in the last quarter, and we barely have growth. Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE

