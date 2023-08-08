Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads

8 August 2023 6:30 AM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Golden Arrow Bus Service
Santaco Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ruled that taxi bodies may no longer block roads in the province.

Taxis blocked off the N2 at Borcherds Quarry early on Monday morning, causing chaos that left two people dead.

READ MORE:

• Golden Arrow confirms number of buses torched during taxi strike now at 10

1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

The taxi strike has entered its second week, following an ongoing dispute between Santaco and the city's law enforcement unit.

The city has been granted an interim court order against taxi bodies.

Judge Pat Gamble granted to order after hearing counsel from Golden Arrow and the city.

The order effectively limits taxis, or any other person or vehicle, from unreasonably obstructing, interfering or blocking any vehicle on any public road throughout the Cape metropole.

No person may also approach any transportation depot throughout the Cape metropole within 100 metres, and no person may interfere with the operations of any transportation depot.

Golden Arrow Bus Service will be back in court on Tuesday to apply for another contempt of court order against Santaco.

Golden Arrow wants Santaco to provide the names of taxi operators who participated in Monday morning's Borcherds Quarry blockade.


This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads




