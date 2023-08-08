CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads





CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ruled that taxi bodies may no longer block roads in the province.

This follows court proceedings late on Monday night, with the city joining Golden Arrow Bus Services as an applicant to seek a contempt order against Santaco for strike-related violence.

Taxis blocked off the N2 at Borcherds Quarry early on Monday morning, causing chaos that left two people dead.

The taxi strike has entered its second week, following an ongoing dispute between Santaco and the city's law enforcement unit.

The city has been granted an interim court order against taxi bodies.

BREAKING: The City has obtained an urgent interdict this evening in #TaxiStrike. The order says no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the City, or harm passengers, or delay or impede the flow of traffic. pic.twitter.com/xdjiV5m0JK ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 7, 2023

Judge Pat Gamble granted to order after hearing counsel from Golden Arrow and the city.

The order effectively limits taxis, or any other person or vehicle, from unreasonably obstructing, interfering or blocking any vehicle on any public road throughout the Cape metropole.

No person may also approach any transportation depot throughout the Cape metropole within 100 metres, and no person may interfere with the operations of any transportation depot.

Golden Arrow Bus Service will be back in court on Tuesday to apply for another contempt of court order against Santaco.

Golden Arrow wants Santaco to provide the names of taxi operators who participated in Monday morning's Borcherds Quarry blockade.

