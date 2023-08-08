Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence





There has been mayhem on the streets of Cape Town since last week Thursday as the result of the ongoing, violent taxi strike.

The impact of the strike is spilling over into everyday life, from work to school.

According to reports, 287 420 learners have not been able to attend school across the province since the stay-away was called, while more than 9000 teachers and staff have been prevented from going to work.

Many have been shot, injured and even killed as a result of the ongoing violence.

Motorists are being urged to avoid main roads in Stellenbosch as traffic officials and police attend to an illegal taxi strike on 21 February 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

Winde is calling for taxi leaders affiliated with the council to intensify all efforts to de-escalate the violence and urgently find a resolution to the dispute.

The Province acknowledges and respects the right of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to lead a 'properly organised strike', but does not condone the violence and chaos that is coming with it.

So far, three people have been killed as a result of the strike.

We respect the rights of anybody to have a stay-away or stop their services as part of the negotiation of a properly organised strike, but you cannot involve yourself in any violence and they [SANTACO] have to take responsibility for that. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

