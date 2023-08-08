Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!
Roger Federer celebrates his 42 birthday today (8 August).
The Swiss former professional tennis player dominated the sport from 2004 to 2017.
He hung up his racket in 2022, saying that he knows his body’s capabilities and limits and ‘its message to me lately has been clear’.
To celebrate the iconic tennis player, here are five fun facts you probably didn’t know about Roger Federer:
World number 1
He was ranked the world number one in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks.
This included 237 consecutive weeks (four and a half years).
Philanthropy is in his blood
The pro player is known for his charitable contributions, using his name and image to make a difference in communities across the world.
His foundation, the Roger Federer Foundation, which helps to fund education in Switzerland and South Africa, recently co-hosted a fun charity tennis match in Cape Town.
The likes of Trevor Noah, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates made the trip to take part.
If you're not watching this Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Trevor Noah and Bill Gates tennis match...' Teddy West-side. (@4EyedLiwa_) February 7, 2020
I have no words for you... 😅😅😅#MatchInAfrica pic.twitter.com/Pv1xTykrZ1
Record-breaking grand slams
While Federer has a phenomenal 20 Grand Slams to his name, he was the first male player to win more than 14.
He won his first grand slam title at the age of 21 at Wimbledon.
He has also reached 31 Grand Slam singles finals, the second-most behind Novak Djokovic.
He has South African citizenship
Many might not know this, but Federer has dual citizenship – Swiss and South African.
His mother, Lynette Federer, is a South African from Kempton Park in Gauteng.
She met his father, Robert, when he was visiting in South Africa.
Roger Federer🇨🇭& Lynette Federer ( his mother ) #LaverCup #ThankYouRoger pic.twitter.com/djhI437H15' Tennis HQ 📸 (@TennisHQ_) September 24, 2022
He is a family man
Federer has a soft spot for his family.
He married former tennis player Mirka Federer and the pair have two sets of twins – Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny.
