Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!

8 August 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Roger Federer

Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship.

Roger Federer celebrates his 42 birthday today (8 August).

The Swiss former professional tennis player dominated the sport from 2004 to 2017.

He hung up his racket in 2022, saying that he knows his body’s capabilities and limits and ‘its message to me lately has been clear’.

To celebrate the iconic tennis player, here are five fun facts you probably didn’t know about Roger Federer:

World number 1

He was ranked the world number one in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks.

This included 237 consecutive weeks (four and a half years).

Philanthropy is in his blood

The pro player is known for his charitable contributions, using his name and image to make a difference in communities across the world.

His foundation, the Roger Federer Foundation, which helps to fund education in Switzerland and South Africa, recently co-hosted a fun charity tennis match in Cape Town.

The likes of Trevor Noah, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates made the trip to take part.

Record-breaking grand slams

While Federer has a phenomenal 20 Grand Slams to his name, he was the first male player to win more than 14.

He won his first grand slam title at the age of 21 at Wimbledon.

He has also reached 31 Grand Slam singles finals, the second-most behind Novak Djokovic.

He has South African citizenship

Many might not know this, but Federer has dual citizenship – Swiss and South African.

His mother, Lynette Federer, is a South African from Kempton Park in Gauteng.

She met his father, Robert, when he was visiting in South Africa.

He is a family man

Federer has a soft spot for his family.

He married former tennis player Mirka Federer and the pair have two sets of twins – Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!




8 August 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Roger Federer

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Bafana Bafana's Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Bernard Parker during the opening match against Cape Verde held at the National Stadium on 2012/01/19. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN

Australia celebrate winning the Netball World Cup final against England at the CTICC in Cape Town on 6 August 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

South Africa vs Tonga Tala during the 2023 Netball World Cup held in Cape Town on 04 August 2023. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sharks head coach, John Plumtree. Picture: @SharksRugby/Twitter

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

