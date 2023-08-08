40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits

Streaming issues? Report here
8 August 2023 9:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
South Korea
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending international news.

(Skip to 1.57 for this one.)

More than 40 000 young people from 155 countries congregated in South Korea at a campsite in Saemangeum near the town of Buan last week to enjoy The World Scout Jamboree.

But before the scouts could enjoy the Jamboree, they were evacuated because a typhoon is approaching the area.

Prior to the news of the impending typhoon breaking, hundreds of people fell ill due to a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 35°C.

Team United Kingdom complained about the high temperatures and poor sanitary conditions and retreated from the event early.

The remaining countries have been moved to hotels in Seoul, where they will remain until the Jamboree finishes on 12 August.

Gilchrist says, thankfully, these are scouts who are "always prepared for anything."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




8 August 2023 9:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
South Korea
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

