[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

Latest Local
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirting looks exchanged between the... 8 August 2023 2:49 PM
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise. 8 August 2023 1:32 PM
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
View all Politics
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
View all Business
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference... 8 August 2023 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

8 August 2023 11:01 AM
by Amy Fraser
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence

Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?

Lester Kiewit interviews Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum about the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town and who should be held responsible.

Last week Thursday, taxi operations came to a halt in the Mother City as a means to protest against the City's impounding of vehicles.

Since then, three lives have been lost, many have been injured and 10 (and counting) Golden Arrow buses have been torched.

The Western Cape Department of Health has recorded more than 4200 trauma cases, 179 gunshot wounds, 940 stabbings and 1003 blunt assaults between last week Thursday and Monday, 7 August.

Who is to blame for the violence?

Mr JP Smith who acts like some Zorro...what does he stand to benefit? Lives are lost, property is damaged, the economy of the city and the province is affected, simply because someone wants to sample with some by-law?

Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum



8 August 2023 11:01 AM
by Amy Fraser
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence

More from Local

Image source: Twitter screengrab from video posted by Maps Maponyane

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

8 August 2023 2:49 PM

Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirting looks exchanged between them.

Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers

8 August 2023 1:32 PM

While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News.

Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’

8 August 2023 1:08 PM

In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.

Read More arrow_forward

Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha. She was last seen on Thursday, 3 August 2023. Facebook: College of Cape Town

Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.

Read More arrow_forward

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

8 August 2023 11:41 AM

A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana chat in the dock ahead of their appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 8 August 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again

8 August 2023 11:40 AM

Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.

Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis @geordinhl

Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'

8 August 2023 10:13 AM

As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.

Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of police deployed in Mfuleni near Delft in Cape Town on 7 August 2023 as violence flared in the township amid the taxi strike rocking the city. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence

8 August 2023 9:16 AM

The GOOD Party said that it was Cape Town’s poorest communities that were suffering the most from operations being withdrawn across the city, while ActionSA urged the city and the taxi industry to return to the negotiating table.

Read More arrow_forward

Motorists are being urged to avoid main roads in Stellenbosch as traffic officials and police attend to an illegal taxi strike on 21 February 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence

8 August 2023 9:10 AM

The violent taxi strikes continue with no end in sight.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Police on high alert after 5 people were netted for looting in Gugulethu

8 August 2023 4:37 PM

2 suspects killed in shootout with police, 1 rushed to hospital in KZN

8 August 2023 4:33 PM

Madlala explains why he didn't call for help on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

