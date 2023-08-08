Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirting looks exchanged between the... 8 August 2023 2:49 PM
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise. 8 August 2023 1:32 PM
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
View all Politics
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
View all Business
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference... 8 August 2023 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Soccer

Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba

8 August 2023 10:47 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
women's football

Questions have been raised about the future of women's football in the country following Banyana Banyana's historic FIFA Women’s World Cup performance.

Thabo Mdluli speaks to former South African Football Association (SAFA) vice president, Ria Ledwaba on how the country can setup a pro league for women’s football.

With Banyana Banyana expected to return from their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup run, questions have been raised about where to from here for women’s football in South Africa.

While the team will receive a hero’s welcome, we need to do more for women’s professional football, says Ledwaba.

She adds that the establishment of a professional league is a great place to start.

We can only be better when we have a professional league because then they [the women] will be playing and be paid just as the men in the league.

Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA

Ledwaba says that while factors hindering a women’s professional league include a lack of governance and a lack of participation across the regions, the push must come from the Premier Soccer League.

South Africa’s professional football leagues fall under the PSL, not SAFA.

While SAFA does have a national women’s league, many players are participating voluntarily.

I am not even sure if the national league that these [female] players are playing in is even paying them.

Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA

They [the US] have dedicated women that run the league and run women’s’ affairs… they have won four world titles. I believe until we have that we are not going to win, we are not going to be able to get to where we want to get.

Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA

RELATED: 'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba




8 August 2023 10:47 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
women's football

More from Soccer

Photo: Pixabay/leezathomas099

Women’s World Cup: What can be done to improve elite female footballers?

8 August 2023 10:28 AM

There's much to improve when it comes to women's football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources

7 August 2023 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to former soccer star, Amanda Dlamini about the team's historic win and the future of women's sport in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana vs Netherlands: ‘We will be underdogs; we will surprise people’

5 August 2023 11:05 AM

Banyana Banyana’s next FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jason Bagley

Who are Africa's GOATS of the Premier League? Lucas Radebe might have answers

1 August 2023 10:33 AM

Fans have voted for the greatest African players to have played in the Premier League now their top 30 will be reduced to 11.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French football player, Kylian Mbappé. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Кирилл Венедиктов

Saudi team makes record-breaking €1bn offer for Kylian Mbappé

26 July 2023 12:29 PM

Could Kylian Mbappé be the next superstar footballer to move to Saudi Arabia?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana players at the Brand SA breakfast on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Picture: Michael Pedro/Eyewitness News

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

3 July 2023 3:11 PM

Former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise, says they have been treated unfairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brentford players celebrate a goal during their Championship playoff semifinal second leg match against Swansea City on 29 July 2020. Picture: @BrentfordFC/Twitter

'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

1 July 2023 9:53 AM

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@panmacmillansa

Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’

4 June 2023 8:37 AM

'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' will take readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons Piotr Drabik

'A slap in the face of the players' - FIFA President on Women's World Cup offers

3 May 2023 10:37 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the FIFA President taking a stand against the price of broadcast offers for the Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

Local

[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

Local

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

Local

EWN Highlights

Police on high alert after 5 people were netted for looting in Gugulethu

8 August 2023 4:37 PM

2 suspects killed in shootout with police, 1 rushed to hospital in KZN

8 August 2023 4:33 PM

Madlala explains why he didn't call for help on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA