It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Carl Lindemann from the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.
Listen to the conversation below.
Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Perseid meteor shower is set to cross Southern Hemisphere skies on Friday night into Saturday.
This meteor shower last passed Earth in 1992, says Lindemann.
He explains that shooting stars are small like grains of sand moving at 60 kilometers per second so they burn up in the atmosphere into what we call 'shooting stars.'
Shooting stars are made of debris from commits which is basically a "dirty small ball", says Lindemann.
You'll be able to see the shooting stars shower North of a pitch-dark sky, in an open space, that's not polluted with any bright city lights.
To see up to 200 shooting stars per hour, 3am is prime time.
Lindemann also invites the public to the Cederberg for a "Star party" on Saturday evening at the Observatory at 8pm where you can stay over at a hotel or Air BnB to star gaze.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-night-sky-1025469/
More from Lifestyle
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season
It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.Read More
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?Read More
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi
The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.Read More
Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.Read More
Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'
Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.Read More
Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study
Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.Read More
Umlungu: The colourful history of a word used to describe white people in SA
Umlungu has been used to refer to white people, but its meaning has changed significantly over time.Read More
Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay
Celebrate these furry balls of fur with some of the most hilarious cat videos on the internet this International Cat Day.Read More
SCAM ALERT: fraudsters are using digital wallets to drain bank accounts
Scammers are fraudulently draining huge amounts of money from people using their smartphones.Read More