Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike
Lester Kiewit interviews Brenda Maasdorp, College of Cape Town Campus Manager.
Tragedy continues to hit the Mother City as the taxi strike persists.
Earlier this week, George Williams from Track and Trace Missing Persons confirmed that three people had gone missing amid the taxi strike which resulted in public transport services coming to a halt.
One of the three is Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha, who was last seen on Thursday, 3 August 2023, leaving the College of Cape Town's Wynberg Skills Centre.
Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.
RELATED: 3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
It's been five nights since the strike began and unfortunately no word or information on the whereabouts of Isabel, says Maasdorp.
She adds that when the announcement of the stay-away was made, there was not enough time to make alternative transport arrangements for students, and therefore they had to go home by foot.
Isabel informed her friends that she'd be walking home from campus, however, she never made it home.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Isabel, contact the police or Mr Dickens on 069 576 5239.
Alternatively, contact Maasdorp on 072 495 2606.
Her phone died on the same night and unfortunately, there's no contact.Brenda Maasdorp, Campus Manager – College of Cape Town
We are very concerned.Brenda Maasdorp, Campus Manager – College of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: College of Cape Town
