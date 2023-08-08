Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirting looks exchanged between the... 8 August 2023 2:49 PM
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise. 8 August 2023 1:32 PM
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
View all Politics
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
View all Business
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference... 8 August 2023 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study

8 August 2023 11:26 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Personal finance

Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.

Article by Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning at the University of Canberra and Abdul Latif Alhassan, Associate Professor in Development Finance & Insurance and the University of Cape Town.

Imagine you’ve found yourself in a difficult financial situation and needed to raise R40,000 (more than US$2,000) on the spot.

Where and how would you raise these funds? Or what if a financial emergency has just taken a grip of your household?

Which resources would you draw upon to address the problem?

If these scenarios ring true, you’re not alone.

Many households are struggling to cope with unexpected financial expenses as interest rates and costs of living rise.

With the global economy recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, developing countries have been worse off.

As many as 64% of households reported a decrease in income. And South Africa was no exception.

A recent study found that 61% of South Africans were financially stressed and struggled to meet their basic financial commitments due to a shortage of money.

Further, close to 40% of respondents believed that their financial situation had worsened since 2022.

This points to a need for financial resilience.

Financial resilience is the ability to withstand and recover from financial shocks, such as an unexpected expense in a time of crisis.

To understand the state of financial resilience, and the financial resources that build financial resilience, we studied a nationally representative sample of 4,880 South African households across nine provinces.

We have been researching financial planning in South Africa and are interested in the gender dynamics in household savings.

Our research found that women were, in general, more likely than men to be financially vulnerable.

We also found that insurance and retirement savings were the most effective tools for increasing financial resilience.

Measuring resilience

We constructed an index to measure financial resilience.

It was made up of the availability of savings, insurance, credit and retirement savings.

Access to these instruments is a financial safety net that one can rely on in times of need.

We considered access to both formal and informal sources of finance for savings, including banks, non-banks, informal savings clubs and savings at home.

We also included in our analysis credit from banks, non-banks, informal credit providers, and family or friends.

Insurance encompassed both life and medical insurance.

Finally, we examined retirement savings as contributions towards compulsory retirement funds (such as pension or provident funds) and/or voluntary retirement annuity funds.

Our research also sought to examine the demographic and socioeconomic factors that could explain the differences in the levels of financial resilience between households.

What we found

Overall, we found low levels of financial resilience across the sample.

Surprisingly, we found that insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.

However, we found that a gender gap in financial resilience exists, with men being more financially resilient than women.

We also found that the demographic and socioeconomic characteristics that are common between men and women also differentiate their resources levels in building financial resilience.

In other words, some demographic groups have better access to financial products than others.

For example, men between the ages of 45 and 59 have the highest levels of financial resilience compared to women across all age groups.

Since men have higher rates of labour market participation and greater access to financial services, they also accumulate more wealth and have greater financial security.

On the other hand, when race is considered, we found that black and white men were more financially resilient than their female counterparts.

White women remained more financially resilient than black women.

Black women need to contend with the double burden of race and gender to overcome financial vulnerability.

We also observed a gender gap in financial resilience, in favour of men, across urban and rural areas (such as farming areas and traditional villages).

Financial resilience was highest among people residing in urban areas.

Households in rural or farming areas tend to be excluded from mainstream financial markets, which makes it difficult to build financial resilience.

We found that access to economic and education opportunities increased financial resilience for women.

Women with jobs and those with tertiary education were more financially resilient than their male counterparts.

This reiterates the importance of women having independent access to income as it improves their economic bargaining power.

How to improve resilience

To improve the ability to withstand financial shocks, a few key interventions are necessary.

First, the uptake of life and medical insurance is strongly connected to financial resilience and can help South African households overcome an unexpected crisis.

Further, policies aimed at building reserves in savings and enhancing access to credit facilities among vulnerable households can improve levels of financial resilience and economic security.

Since we also established that retirement provisions are a driver of financial resilience, premature access to retirement savings should be discouraged. Particularly if it’s consumption driven.

The new two-pot retirement saving system – which proposes that a portion of retirement benefits can be withdrawn prematurely – may be helpful in the short term.

But it could lead to financial vulnerability during one’s retirement years. Second, evidence of a gender gap in financial resilience calls for the design of gender-inclusive policies and interventions.

More specifically in the access and use of financial services.

Current practices of charging higher interest rates to those who are financially excluded typically disadvantages women as they have less access to financial services than men.

Eliminating this policy can contribute towards improving access to financial products in a way that’s both gender-neutral and equitable.

In addition, racial and geographic location gaps in financial resilience are underpinned by gaps in access to financial services.

This needs to be considered in national policies, such as the financial inclusion strategy, with clear targets set for closing such gaps.

Exposure to economic risks, whether anticipated or unexpected, is a reality we must all contend with.

The ability to withstand and overcome these risks is a good indicator of financial resilience.

Having adequate and equitable access to financial products and services remains the cornerstone of financial resilience.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study




8 August 2023 11:26 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Personal finance

More from Lifestyle

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season

8 August 2023 2:32 PM

It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slow internet connection / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...

8 August 2023 1:54 PM

Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from launch video posted by @siyakolisi on Instagram

Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi

8 August 2023 1:41 PM

The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

8 August 2023 1:12 PM

Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook

Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'

8 August 2023 12:03 PM

Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by faaiq ackmerd from Pexels

It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!

8 August 2023 11:18 AM

The Perseid meteor shower is dubbed one of the 'best shooting star displays.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Umlungu: The colourful history of a word used to describe white people in SA

8 August 2023 10:52 AM

Umlungu has been used to refer to white people, but its meaning has changed significantly over time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: tiktok screengrab from @ytfamilyshort

Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay

8 August 2023 9:32 AM

Celebrate these furry balls of fur with some of the most hilarious cat videos on the internet this International Cat Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

SCAM ALERT: fraudsters are using digital wallets to drain bank accounts

8 August 2023 7:42 AM

Scammers are fraudulently draining huge amounts of money from people using their smartphones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?'

7 August 2023 2:40 PM

"You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

Local

[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

Local

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

Local

EWN Highlights

Police on high alert after 5 people were netted for looting in Gugulethu

8 August 2023 4:37 PM

2 suspects killed in shootout with police, 1 rushed to hospital in KZN

8 August 2023 4:33 PM

Madlala explains why he didn't call for help on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA