



It's official, loadshedding doesn't have to ruin your dinner... anymore (braai can only save the day so many times, after all.)

Woolworths TASTE latest edition, “The Loadshedding Cookbook” unveiled a standalone special edition cookbook which is an ingenious collection of 89 recipes to help you navigate whatever stage power cuts (and more) for smarter, faster and delicious cooking.

The special edition cookbook features recipes by TASTE favourites; Abigail Donnelly, Khanya Mzongwana, Hannah Lewry and Philippa Cheifitz.

The extra tasty book is divided into five chapters to suit anyone's cooking needs:

1) Fast: 30-minute meals that aren't just pasta!

2) Easy Assembly: Meals that can be assembled with the help of Woolies' freezer and pantry staples.

3) One-Pan Cooking: Because who wants to wash up a thousand dishes? Prep everything in one pan and cook it up when the power comes on.

4) Prep Ahead: For those who love to plan - prep and batch cooking for an easy and stress-free cooking week.

5) Braai: Of course, this lekker local option can be tailored for a gas stove or burner too.

The book is only available at Woolworths stores until the end of October and retails for R100.

This article first appeared on KFM : Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'