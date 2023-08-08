[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers





John Maytham chats to CapeTalk listener Caroline Alleson, who pays tribute and shows gratitude towards SAPS officers who came to her aid during a frightening incident on the weekend amid the taxi strike.

Alleson was on her way home from the airport when she got caught up in the taxi strike violence.

What only lasted for about four seconds felt like five minutes, she says.

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

On Thursday, Alleson made use of her GPS to find the quickest and safest route home, however, her GPS directed her on a route via Nyanga.

Aware of what was going on, Alleson ensured that all valuables were out of sight but unfortunately, her GPS led her to a crime hotspot.

She says that groups of individuals raided her car; smashing windows, stealing her belongings and eventually grabbing a hold of her.

Luckily, SAPS officers made their way to Alleson, firing what she believes was 10 rounds as an attempt to disperse the crowd.

While SAPS typically faces backlash, Alleson extends her gratitude and praise to the officers who ensured that she made it home safely and unharmed.

I was obviously apprehensive because I knew that it wasn't a great area to be driving in. Caroline Alleson, CapeTalk listener

They were absolutely phenomenal. Caroline Alleson, CapeTalk listener

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.