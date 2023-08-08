



An Italian man has been crushed to death by thousands of wheels of Parmesan-style cheese.

BBC News reports that authorities confirmed the 74-year-old was buried after a shelf broke in his warehouse in Italy on 6 August.

The collapse created a domino effect, toppling over thousands of 40kg cheese wheels.

It reportedly took 12 hours to find the man's body.

The warehouse contained a total of 25 000 wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese similar to Parmesan that is popular in Italy.

The economic damage is put at about R120 million, an awful lot of cheese. The family will be mourning his loss, a very sad and awful way to go. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels