Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Home
International
World

Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels

8 August 2023 12:10 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
The World View

The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

An Italian man has been crushed to death by thousands of wheels of Parmesan-style cheese.

BBC News reports that authorities confirmed the 74-year-old was buried after a shelf broke in his warehouse in Italy on 6 August.

The collapse created a domino effect, toppling over thousands of 40kg cheese wheels.

It reportedly took 12 hours to find the man's body.

The warehouse contained a total of 25 000 wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese similar to Parmesan that is popular in Italy.

The economic damage is put at about R120 million, an awful lot of cheese. The family will be mourning his loss, a very sad and awful way to go.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels




