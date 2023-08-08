Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi
Will Battersby, CEO of BOS Ice Tea and Lauren Budde, The Kolisi Foundation’s Partnerships and Resources Manager speak about their latest collaboration which launched on 7 August.
Listen to the conversation below.
BOS, the South African rooibos brand best known for its colourful cans of Ice Tea, has partnered with Mzansi rugby icon and captain, Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation, launching Siya Kolisi’s Limited Edition BOS can to celebrate all things wonderful about our country.
The can's "stunning" design can be found on BOS' peach flavoured ice tea which pays homage to Kolisi's Xhosa heritage and aims to brew up greatness across the nation.
For each Limited BOS can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation where all proceeds will go to making a positive impact in South Africa as the Kolisi Foundation focuses on programmes involving education and sport, gender-based violence and food security.
Catch a glimpse of the can below.
Battersby says this collaboration was in the making for 18 months while Budde says that the partnership is "a true reflection of what happens when corporates and NGOs come together."
Overall, purchasing one can makes a difference in the larger aspect of things.
Even if you're purchasing one can, it has a massive impact on the overarching work we do at the foundation.Lauren Budde, Partnerships and Resources Manager - The Kolisi Foundation
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
