Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’





Amy Maciver speaks to Naledi Shange, Investigative journalist and author.

Ndlovu was found guilty of arranging the murders of at least five family members and her partner in order to claim insurance money.

In total, she claimed over R1.4 million.

She is regarded as our country’s most significant female serial killer in 89 years, since Daisy de Melker.

Ndlovu was sentenced to six concurrent life sentences for the murders of her partner, her sister, two nephews, a niece, and her cousin as well as thirty years for fraud, incitement to commit murder, and attempted murder.

Shange, who has been following the case from the beginning, says that as the case unfolded, she realised there was more to Ndlovu than what we were seeing in the courtroom.

She went on to write a book called 'Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story' after looking into Ndlovu's past and speaking to her family.

When Shange spoke to Ndlovu’s family, one relative said that they believed what she did was a result of something beyond her.

This relative of Rosemary’s told me about a curse that was bestowed upon Rosemary at a very young age, that the family seemed to know about. Naledi Shange, Investigative Journalist/Author

While some believed this family, others say she was entirely motivated by greed.

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News.

I still don’t have the answers as to what exactly drove Rosemary Ndlovu to kill. Naledi Shange, Investigative Journalist/Author

Rosemary spoke so callously of how she wanted her sister to be burnt alive… You just look at her and you ask yourself, is this person human? Naledi Shange, Investigative Journalist/Author

