



The seasons are changing, the sun is rising earlier and temperatures are increasing – spring is on its way!

While we all appreciate the sunnier days, the day-to-day change in temperature can somehow mess up your immune system, making you more vulnerable to viruses.

This isn’t unusual, but it certainly is inconvenient.

Women’s Health shares tips for staying healthy during the transition to spring:

Dress for the actual weather

Photo: Pexels/Helena Lopes

It can be easy to get wrapped up in the spring fever, but it is important to be prepared and dressed for the actual temperature outside.

Now while spring is known for its crazy temperature mood swings, take that jacket or jersey with you.

It is also easier to dress in layers that you can remove once it warms up.

Practice good hand hygiene

A drop of water hanging from the head of a tap. Picture: Pixabay.com

A tale as old as time, make sure you wash you hands with soap and running water frequently.

This is especially important if you are touching your nose, eyes or mouth.

Germs are just as easy to pick up as they are to transmit and spread.

Stay hydrated

Make sure to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

This is especially important during the winter to spring shift as dry nasal passages and a dry throat can make it easier for bugs to get into your system.

This article first appeared on 947 : Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season