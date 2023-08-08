[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion





Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his alleged co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited on Tuesday (8 August) morning for the first time since their extradition from Tanzania after their arrest.

Bester's previous court appearances have been over what seemed to be Zoom, but today, the two appeared in court together and sat next to each other.

Bester was wearing what looks like a Louis Vuitton shirt while Magudumana styled a new hairdo and a pink lip which is new since her previous appearances have accompanied a bold red lip.

Of course, videos of the pair in court are making the rounds on social media... for being lovey-dovey.

The alleged couple, bonded in crime, were seated next to each other with Magudumana staring into Bester's eyes for a hot few seconds.

At one point, Magudumana is seen looking at Bester from top to bottom and smiling.

Later in the video, the two talk briefly and smile at each other as they're handcuffed and set to hear their fate.

Local actor, Maps Maponyane reposted the video, calling out their loved-up vibe, saying, Dr Nandipha looked like she'd do all this again "in a heartbeat."

Watch below.

Dr. Nandipha looks like she would do it all over again in a heartbeat with Thabo Bester. Reunited and in love... Wild. pic.twitter.com/gklR7O5Pdt ' Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) August 8, 2023

The case has been postponed to 11 October for further investigation.

