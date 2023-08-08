[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro. 8 August 2023 11:54 AM
Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outl... 8 August 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 8 August 2023 7:08 PM
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
View all Business
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

8 August 2023 2:49 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Nandipha Magudumana

Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.

Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his alleged co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited on Tuesday (8 August) morning for the first time since their extradition from Tanzania after their arrest.

Bester's previous court appearances have been over what seemed to be Zoom, but today, the two appeared in court together and sat next to each other.

Bester was wearing what looks like a Louis Vuitton shirt while Magudumana styled a new hairdo and a pink lip which is new since her previous appearances have accompanied a bold red lip.

RELATED: [WATCH] COCONUT KELZ GOES VIRAL WITH DR NANDIPHA 'BAIL' MAKEUP IMPRESSION

Of course, videos of the pair in court are making the rounds on social media... for being lovey-dovey.

The alleged couple, bonded in crime, were seated next to each other with Magudumana staring into Bester's eyes for a hot few seconds.

At one point, Magudumana is seen looking at Bester from top to bottom and smiling.

Later in the video, the two talk briefly and smile at each other as they're handcuffed and set to hear their fate.

Local actor, Maps Maponyane reposted the video, calling out their loved-up vibe, saying, Dr Nandipha looked like she'd do all this again "in a heartbeat."

Watch below.

The case has been postponed to 11 October for further investigation.

RELATED: FACEBOOK RAPIST THABO BESTER APPEARS IN COURT WEARING HOODIE WORTH AT LEAST R18K


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion




8 August 2023 2:49 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Nandipha Magudumana

More from Local

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hit back at criticism levelled against him and the city by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga over the ongoing taxi strike. Picture: Twitter

'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor

8 August 2023 3:24 PM

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers

8 August 2023 1:32 PM

While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News.

Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’

8 August 2023 1:08 PM

In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha. She was last seen on Thursday, 3 August 2023. Facebook: College of Cape Town

Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

8 August 2023 11:41 AM

A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana chat in the dock ahead of their appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 8 August 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again

8 August 2023 11:40 AM

Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

8 August 2023 11:01 AM

Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis @geordinhl

Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'

8 August 2023 10:13 AM

As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor

Local

[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers

Local

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Bester & Magudumana hold hands in court, 5 dead in taxi strike

8 August 2023 10:14 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bebesenkantolo uBester noDr Nandipha, nayi-plug yomsebenzi

8 August 2023 10:09 PM

Buthelezi responding well to treatment in hospital, says IFP

8 August 2023 10:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA