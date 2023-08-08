'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor





Mandy Wiener speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor (Skip to 8:25).

At least one person has died and multiple people injured as the taxi strike in Cape Town rages on.

After a blockade of the N2 by taxis led to a shooting, an interdict has been granted to forbid the blocking of any roads.

The strike was declared last week Thursday after several taxis had been impounded.

However, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said in a press briefing that the impounding of taxis was unlawful and called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.

In response to this, Hill-Lewis says that he defends the actions of the city, and they will not negotiate while the city is under threat.

The city will not negotiate with Santaco under conditions of violence and intimidation. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The Minister would have us go there and negotiate which parts of the law apply to the taxi industry and which do not. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

A screengrab of police deployed in Mfuleni near Delft in Cape Town on 7 August 2023 as violence flared in the township amid the taxi strike rocking the city. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

He adds that the legislation that the Minister is criticising is national legislation that the Western Cape is enforcing.

It does not make sense to me how a national minister can abandon a piece of legislation produced by her own department. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

