[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.
The music industry and fans of Riky Rick were devastated when the news broke in February last year that the rapper had taken his own life.
The multi-disciplinary creative (real name Rikhado Makhado) was just 34 years old and his death sparked an ongoing conversation about men and mental health.
This week on The Money Show, the Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" pick for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.
Related stories:
We Never Die, We Multiply: Riky Rick's Cotton Best
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
The Foundation says it produced "Stronger" to honour Riky's legacy of positivity and promote mental well-being.
The track incorporates his social media posts.
Mike Sharman, co-founder of Retroviral, tells Bruce Whitfield about his choice on the "Heroes and Zeros" slot.
The subject matter around Riky's passing, it had a lot of gravitas. There's been no shortage of stories aroust-block-34nd him taking his own life and around what the causes may have been.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
There's also been a huge conversation around mental health and around men not talking about depression and their feelings... and sometimes feeling like there is no escape.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Sharman says there was a huge amount of personal investment in "Stronger" from the TBWA team that worked on the project, because of the personal relationships with Riky and his family.
They wanted to do something for the Foundation that was able to really be impactful, but also make people think that 'if there's no way out' - there's always a way out by just starting a conversation, by reaching out to anybody; friends, family, strangers...Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
They've actually taken tweets that Riky himself posted... worked with both artificial intelligence and machine learning, and also with some backup singers that worked with Riky in the past...and it's just so beautiful how those words have come to life.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
The track is also an important call to action to get involved with the Riky Rick Foundation and to seek out help if you need it, Sharman says.
It almost feels serendipitous that, even though he took his own life, here's a whole story that's been constructed about what he was going through and what it means to be stronger.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
If this project serves to save just one person's life Sharman adds, it would have been worth all the blood, sweat and tears that went into creating this piece of content.
Watch "Stronger" below:
Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Ricky Rick discussion at 11:33)
More from Business
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station
Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.Read More
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices
The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency.Read More
Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure
The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa.Read More
Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector
The UK government, among others have issues travel warnings to their citizens over the potential violent protests.Read More
Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents
We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock, says Darron Fortes, owner of Auto Monkey.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season
It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.Read More
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?Read More
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi
The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.Read More
Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.Read More
Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'
Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.Read More
Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study
Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.Read More
It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!
The Perseid meteor shower is dubbed one of the 'best shooting star displays.'Read More
Umlungu: The colourful history of a word used to describe white people in SA
Umlungu has been used to refer to white people, but its meaning has changed significantly over time.Read More
More from Opinion
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
Digital wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More