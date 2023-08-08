Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Hip hop
branding
Mike Sharman
RIKY RICK
heroes and zeros

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.
Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

The music industry and fans of Riky Rick were devastated when the news broke in February last year that the rapper had taken his own life.

The multi-disciplinary creative (real name Rikhado Makhado) was just 34 years old and his death sparked an ongoing conversation about men and mental health.

This week on The Money Show, the Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" pick for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Related stories:

We Never Die, We Multiply: Riky Rick's Cotton Best

Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

The Foundation says it produced "Stronger" to honour Riky's legacy of positivity and promote mental well-being.

The track incorporates his social media posts.

Mike Sharman, co-founder of Retroviral, tells Bruce Whitfield about his choice on the "Heroes and Zeros" slot.

The subject matter around Riky's passing, it had a lot of gravitas. There's been no shortage of stories aroust-block-34nd him taking his own life and around what the causes may have been.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

There's also been a huge conversation around mental health and around men not talking about depression and their feelings... and sometimes feeling like there is no escape.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Sharman says there was a huge amount of personal investment in "Stronger" from the TBWA team that worked on the project, because of the personal relationships with Riky and his family.

They wanted to do something for the Foundation that was able to really be impactful, but also make people think that 'if there's no way out' - there's always a way out by just starting a conversation, by reaching out to anybody; friends, family, strangers...

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

They've actually taken tweets that Riky himself posted... worked with both artificial intelligence and machine learning, and also with some backup singers that worked with Riky in the past...and it's just so beautiful how those words have come to life.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

The track is also an important call to action to get involved with the Riky Rick Foundation and to seek out help if you need it, Sharman says.

It almost feels serendipitous that, even though he took his own life, here's a whole story that's been constructed about what he was going through and what it means to be stronger.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

If this project serves to save just one person's life Sharman adds, it would have been worth all the blood, sweat and tears that went into creating this piece of content.

Watch "Stronger" below:

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Ricky Rick discussion at 11:33)




