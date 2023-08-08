Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro. 8 August 2023 11:54 AM
Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outl... 8 August 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 8 August 2023 7:08 PM
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
View all Business
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
SANTACO
Bruce Whitfield
Taxi strike
Taxis
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence
Consumer Goods Council
Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
CGCSA

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has urged theSouth African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the Western Cape government to find an amicable solution to the impasse that's resulted in days of violence on Cape Town's roads.

At least five people have been killed in unrest seemingly linked to the ongoing taxi strike, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed on Tuesday.

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Ten Golden Arrow buses have been torched since taxi operators suspended their services across the province in protest against an "excessive" impounding of vehicles.

The CGCSA says it's particularly concerned about the impact of the strike on the retail sector and their customers.

Our major concern is that the strike has affected the availability of transport for customers of our retail members who are finding it difficult, if not impossible to carry out their normal shopping... Normal business operations are being affected as workers are struggling to get to work on time...

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

The retail sector is key to the provision of basic food commodities and ensuring food security and we're concerned that violence that accompanies strikes similar to what we have witnessed in Cape Town always has a major impact on the operations of our members.

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

Bruce Whitfield interviews CGCSA CEO Zinhle Tyikwe on The Money Show.

Tyikwe says we can't run away from the fact that a supply chain breakdown is always going to happen if the ability of the Council's members to transport goods to the shelves is restricted.

"Our big concern is in South Africa we do have this tendency that whenever there is any civil action whether its a strike or service delivery issues, retailers are the first victims."

She says there have already been outbreaks of looting in Gugulethu.

We want those instances to be locked down by the law enforcement agencies... We're hoping national government involvement with the provincial (authorities)... in their negotiations with SANTACO, they are able to find each other so that this can be resolved as soon as possible.

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

Tyikwe says the Council’s Consumer Goods Crime Risk Initiative (CGCRI) is liaising with law enforcement to share relevant information related to hot spots so that appropriate measures and reinforcements can be made to protect businesses and the public.

Consumers are already posting images of empty shelves on social media, as the taxi strike impacts supply chains.

Maintaining supply chains and cold chains is vital to ensure we get safe food at our shops, Tyikwe notes.

There is a potential impact on food security the longer the strike, and it's going to be difficult for all consumers as well as our members to continue trading... We have to limit our trading hours because we have to make sure that we secure the stores as well as distribution centres from any possibility of any criminality that could take place.

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

She emphasizes that retail employees are badly affected by not being able to get to work or possibly being subjected to short hours, and this has a wider impact.

We're already struggling with employment and economic growth, and if any of our provinces is not able to operate and trade normally it has an impact on our growth as well as the economy.

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

The Money Show reached out to retailers, but they were not willing to comment.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the CGCSA CEO




8 August 2023 8:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
SANTACO
Bruce Whitfield
Taxi strike
Taxis
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence
Consumer Goods Council
Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
CGCSA

More from Business

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank sign. Image: EWN

Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt

8 August 2023 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools

8 August 2023 7:53 AM

The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station

7 August 2023 9:38 PM

Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices

7 August 2023 8:53 PM

The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure

7 August 2023 7:59 PM

The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © pphoto/123rf.com

Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector

7 August 2023 6:44 PM

The UK government, among others have issues travel warnings to their citizens over the potential violent protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents

7 August 2023 3:35 PM

We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock, says Darron Fortes, owner of Auto Monkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from FlySafair website

FlySafair opens international routes to Livingstone, Vic Falls, Harare, Maputo

7 August 2023 12:21 PM

The airline announced recently that new international routes are available at low prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons Duncan.Hull

Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)

7 August 2023 9:11 AM

Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hit back at criticism levelled against him and the city by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga over the ongoing taxi strike. Picture: Twitter

'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor

8 August 2023 3:24 PM

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Twitter screengrab from video posted by Maps Maponyane

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

8 August 2023 2:49 PM

Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers

8 August 2023 1:32 PM

While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News.

Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’

8 August 2023 1:08 PM

In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha. She was last seen on Thursday, 3 August 2023. Facebook: College of Cape Town

Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

8 August 2023 11:41 AM

A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana chat in the dock ahead of their appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 8 August 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again

8 August 2023 11:40 AM

Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

8 August 2023 11:01 AM

Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis @geordinhl

Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'

8 August 2023 10:13 AM

As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Senior Prince of the Zulu Nation and former leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, commemorating King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, on September 24, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'

8 August 2023 7:48 AM

The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

7 August 2023 10:49 AM

But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

7 August 2023 8:09 AM

This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

7 August 2023 7:16 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions

5 August 2023 8:41 AM

Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action

3 August 2023 8:32 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him

3 August 2023 7:38 AM

While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA

Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

2 August 2023 9:47 PM

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections

2 August 2023 11:13 AM

The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor

Local

[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers

Local

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Bester & Magudumana hold hands in court, 5 dead in taxi strike

8 August 2023 10:14 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bebesenkantolo uBester noDr Nandipha, nayi-plug yomsebenzi

8 August 2023 10:09 PM

Buthelezi responding well to treatment in hospital, says IFP

8 August 2023 10:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA