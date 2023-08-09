THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking





John Maytham speaks to Nicole Vellios, Senior Research Officer at the University of Cape Town.

An article published in the Conversation written by Vellios and Corne van Walbeek states that the vaping tax won’t deter young smokers.

The vaping industry has been up in arms about the tax on vaping products.

Vellios says that while the vaping tax is a good thing, it will primarily impact big bottles of e-liquids, but young people are more likely to buy smaller disposable vapes.

The tax on those devices is very small. So the price increase is only about 10%. Nicole Vellios, Senior Research Officer - University of Cape Town

This means that the tax won’t really deter young people as the price increase will not make a huge difference to them.

She adds that if there was a higher price increase, it might have been more effective at stopping young people from buying these devices.

