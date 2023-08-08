Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
THESE are the Springbok players selected to defend SA's Rugby World Cup title

8 August 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
RUGBY WORLD CUP

The 33-man squad features a mix of experienced and up-and-coming young players.

Thabo Mdluli speaks to Mawande Mateza, Eyewitness News Sports Reporter (Skip to 03:35).

The team, which will be led by Siya Kolisi, features a mixture of experienced and up-and-coming young players.

Mateza says there are 12 players that will be making their World Cup debut and 21 who were part of the 2019 winning squad.

However, fans have been surprised to see that three players from the 2019 squad, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager, will not be present this time around.

The squad includes four scrum halves namely Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams, which Mateza says was surprising.

All conventional thought went towards one of those players missing out.

Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News

He adds that one eye-catching inclusion was veteran forward Deon Fourie, who will be making his World Cup debut at the age of 36, covering the positions of flank as well as hooker.

According to Mateza, the potential weakness of the squad could be not having intensity in starting games and losing concentration in their defence.

South Africa’s title defence will begin on Sunday 10 September with a match against Scotland in Marseille.

The full squad consists of the following players:

FORWARDS:

Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith, Deon Fourie, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Franco Mostert, Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi (captain)

BACK:

Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Jesse Kriel, Jayden Hendrikse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende, Willie Le Roux.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : THESE are the Springbok players selected to defend SA's Rugby World Cup title




More from Rugby

Unorthodox Sport signs first women’s professional rugby team in South Africa, the Bulls Daisies / Instagram: Bulls Daisies

'SA female rugby team Bulls Daisies fully bloomed but needs watering from govt'

1 August 2023 2:41 PM

Calls for the female rugby team to receive the same investments from government as the male team has been growing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: TikTok/@laties_lategan (screenshot)

[WATCH] Eddie Jones forced to eat his words after Springbok 'B-team' thrashing

11 July 2023 1:55 PM

Maybe Eddie Jones should just stick to focusing on his team...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

SANZAAR and Six Nations join forces with new rugby tournament from 2026

3 July 2023 11:59 AM

The new tournament has fans scrumming down on whether it's a good thing or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cheslin Kolbe during the ANS - Autumn Nations Series Italy, rugby match between Italy and South Africa on 19 November 2022 at Luigi Ferrarsi Stadium in Genova, Italy. Picture: Nderim Kaceli/NurPhoto/AFP

Springbok Kolbe carted off in Toulon win with ankle injury

26 March 2023 8:04 AM

The winger had suffered a sprained ankle as he bounced off the ground after diving to touch down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

