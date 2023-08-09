'Women are petrified' - Cape Town taxi strike





Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Working mothers and grandmothers, many who are the sole bread winners of extended families, have been the hardest hit by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town.

Thousands of women are opting to stay at home and give up a day’s wage, in fear of their safety and well-being.

The Santaco-led taxi strike has now entered it's sixth day and it's unclear whether a resolution is near.

The strike has been marred by thuggery, intimidation and violence towards ordinary civilians.

Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter in Heideveld said the strike has caused major distress for her staff, who work within local communities.

One of the things we did was get into our vehicles and started getting people home. One of the shocking things we saw was the amount of women walking home on the N2. Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter

We also run a centre for girls who we get had to get home to Schaapkraal. Besides the heavy traffic, when they got to Varkensvlei road, they were placed at risk because thugs were stopping cars and running people. Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter

About 27 schools were forced to close their doors since Friday.

This means more than 450 000 pupils and 17 000 school staff members were unable to get to school - a loss of teaching and learning time.

Mothers need to get to work, they need to get their children to school or child-care...it's just a big mess. What struck me last Friday was when some of my staff told me how afraid they are. One of my colleagues told me they're on the verge of sending their children back to the Eastern Cape...women are petrified. Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter

The strike is very poorly considered given how tough the economic climate is. What did you expect women, children and the elderly to do at that hour, knowing the peak hour is just a few hours away? It's horrific. Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter

