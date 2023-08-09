'Women are petrified' - Cape Town taxi strike
Working mothers and grandmothers, many who are the sole bread winners of extended families, have been the hardest hit by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town.
Thousands of women are opting to stay at home and give up a day’s wage, in fear of their safety and well-being.
The Santaco-led taxi strike has now entered it's sixth day and it's unclear whether a resolution is near.
The strike has been marred by thuggery, intimidation and violence towards ordinary civilians.
Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter in Heideveld said the strike has caused major distress for her staff, who work within local communities.
One of the things we did was get into our vehicles and started getting people home. One of the shocking things we saw was the amount of women walking home on the N2.Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter
We also run a centre for girls who we get had to get home to Schaapkraal. Besides the heavy traffic, when they got to Varkensvlei road, they were placed at risk because thugs were stopping cars and running people.Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter
About 27 schools were forced to close their doors since Friday.
This means more than 450 000 pupils and 17 000 school staff members were unable to get to school - a loss of teaching and learning time.
Mothers need to get to work, they need to get their children to school or child-care...it's just a big mess. What struck me last Friday was when some of my staff told me how afraid they are. One of my colleagues told me they're on the verge of sending their children back to the Eastern Cape...women are petrified.Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter
The strike is very poorly considered given how tough the economic climate is. What did you expect women, children and the elderly to do at that hour, knowing the peak hour is just a few hours away? It's horrific.Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.Read More
'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike
Lester Kiewit speaks to CEO of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, about why they’re concerned the current taxi trike and related lawlessness threatens to drag the country back to the July 2021 insurrection.Read More
Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home
After nearly one week after going missing while walking home during the taxi strike, a 23-year-old student has been found. Lester Kiewit speaks to Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu.Read More
'Don't focus on being a victim or you'll lose the opportunity' - Thuli Madonsela
Bongani Bingwa speaks to former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, who's been appointed to the new UN scientific advisory board.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion
Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.Read More
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers
While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise.Read More
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’
In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.Read More