Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home

There was good news yesterday as family and friends received news that student Isabel Ndlovu had been found safely.

The 23-year-old went missing after she decided to walk home when the taxi strike took effect last week.

She was last seen on Thursday 3 August leaving the College of Cape Town's Wynberg Skills Centre heading to her Khayelitsha home.

Her family are relieved she arrived home unharmed.

Isabel walked in yesterday after being released by two kidnappers who took her at Site C before the taxi rank. She was taken into one of the shacks with another woman. They took their phones. Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

They were being fed like stray dog with expired pap. We are just glad she was never touched. Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

According to friends, Ndlovu was last seen in the vicinity of Philippi Junction mall walking with a woman who offered her accommodation.

Ndlovu had declined, telling the women she didn't live far away.

She declined the offer because the woman was a stranger to her. Because there was lots of people on the road, she decided to take that route. Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

Dickens expressed his gratitude to the local police for their assistance in the search.

It's just one of those strange things, When they keep you, they usually ask for ransom. So I don't understand this. Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

