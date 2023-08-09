'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike





The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Business Unity SA has warned that the latest taxi strike and ongoing violence can potentially drag the country back to those dark days of the 2021 July riots.

Cape Town has been hit by a crippling taxi strike, which has severely affected the working class and businesses.

The strike has turned into a violent uprising, with ordinary civilians being targeted by opportunistic criminals.

The organisation has urged the Western Cape and national government to bolster law and order in volatile areas and ensure strong action is taken against criminals.

The taxi industry must be part of the transport architecture. They need to work within the ambit of the law. They cannot intimidate commuters and dictate how people should be travelling. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

The taxi industry needs to understand it's a cog in the wheel of the transport system in South Africa. They need to be efficient in the way they operate. They cannot put commuter's lives at risk by operating sub-standard vehicles. If the taxi industry cannot self regulate, then they need to be regulated. They cannot respond in a violent way. No one should be above the law. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

Business leaders are putting their shoulder to the wheel by assisting government in various sectors, such as logistics.

This would enable businesses to operate more effectively, particularly in times of crisis.

We don't have an efficient public transport and our rail system is virtually non-existent. Goods are being transported by road and that plays havoc with our road system. All that is hampering the delivery on supply chains as food and other goods are not being delivered. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

Businesses are closing because their employees aren't getting to work and because of the violence. Businesses have to protect their properties, employees and customers. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

Coovadia believes South Africa needs a social contract, which provides a framework for governments and it's citizens to achieve inclusive governance.

Citizens need to understand they must follow the law and regulations. And government must be efficient and transparent in governing and providing the necessary services to it's citizens. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

