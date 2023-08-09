'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike
Business Unity SA has warned that the latest taxi strike and ongoing violence can potentially drag the country back to those dark days of the 2021 July riots.
Cape Town has been hit by a crippling taxi strike, which has severely affected the working class and businesses.
The strike has turned into a violent uprising, with ordinary civilians being targeted by opportunistic criminals.
The organisation has urged the Western Cape and national government to bolster law and order in volatile areas and ensure strong action is taken against criminals.
The taxi industry must be part of the transport architecture. They need to work within the ambit of the law. They cannot intimidate commuters and dictate how people should be travelling.Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
The taxi industry needs to understand it's a cog in the wheel of the transport system in South Africa. They need to be efficient in the way they operate. They cannot put commuter's lives at risk by operating sub-standard vehicles. If the taxi industry cannot self regulate, then they need to be regulated. They cannot respond in a violent way. No one should be above the law.Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
Business leaders are putting their shoulder to the wheel by assisting government in various sectors, such as logistics.
This would enable businesses to operate more effectively, particularly in times of crisis.
We don't have an efficient public transport and our rail system is virtually non-existent. Goods are being transported by road and that plays havoc with our road system. All that is hampering the delivery on supply chains as food and other goods are not being delivered.Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
Businesses are closing because their employees aren't getting to work and because of the violence. Businesses have to protect their properties, employees and customers.Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
Coovadia believes South Africa needs a social contract, which provides a framework for governments and it's citizens to achieve inclusive governance.
Citizens need to understand they must follow the law and regulations. And government must be efficient and transparent in governing and providing the necessary services to it's citizens.Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
Scroll up for the full conversation.
More from Local
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.Read More
'Women are petrified' - Cape Town taxi strike
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter in Cape Town over the impact of the strike on women.Read More
Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home
After nearly one week after going missing while walking home during the taxi strike, a 23-year-old student has been found. Lester Kiewit speaks to Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu.Read More
'Don't focus on being a victim or you'll lose the opportunity' - Thuli Madonsela
Bongani Bingwa speaks to former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, who's been appointed to the new UN scientific advisory board.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion
Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.Read More
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers
While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise.Read More
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’
In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.Read More