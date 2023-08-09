Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres
Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about this and other trending world news.
According to a BBC News report, Russia is blaming Ukraine for a wave of arson attacks on its military recruitment centres.
Gilchrist says Russia hasn't presented much evidence for its claims.
He adds that Russia believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russians into carrying out these arson attacks.
Gilchrist explains that the prosecutor general's office in Moscow says that Ukrainian agents are posing as police or credit loan companies and are inciting, especially elderly Russians, to attack the centres, with the alleged promise to settle their debts or in some cases, recover their stolen savings.
Meanwhile, Russia's Interior Ministry has reportedly said that those found guilty of attacks on military recruitment centres, will face up to 20 years in prison.
Just because you're paranoid, doesn't mean they're all out to get you.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It's difficult to tell in the distance, how much truth there is in their claim.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on 702 : Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/matches-hands-fire-spark-off-6609530/
