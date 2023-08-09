Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Entertainment

'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award

9 August 2023 12:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
PJ Powers
Basadi in Music Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award

South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.
PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

"She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment."

When one thinks of a career spanning a lifetime, no one deserves the accolades more than PJ Powers, famously known as ‘Thandeka’,

Powers has been announced one of the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Basadi in Music awards set to take place this Saturday.

The musical showcase celebrates women in the music business.

Powers broke boundaries with the widespread success of the "Jabulani” in 1983, at the height of apartheid.

Her distinctive voice, coupled with a unique afro-pop sound, drew a massive cross-cultural fan base.

Being a white woman making music for all South Africans during apartheid was something unheard of at the time.

I did get a lot of flack and I hope I'll be ahead of my time again with the current racial division in our country.

PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran

Injustice is my pet hate. I was born in a country where I didn't like what was going on around me and had to do something about it.

PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran

Despite being one of South Africa's most accomplished musicians, Powers remains incredibly humble about her achievement.

I saw my friend Yvonne (Chaka-Chaka) receive this award last year. It means a lot to me to see who I'm winning with. People like Letta Mbulu, who I met when she was still in exile, and Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo, whom I've been listening to for years. I feel so excited and posh to be in their company.

PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran

People that say awards don't mean anything...I think they're lying. Every single award I have means a lot to me. The Basadi awards hasn't been that long but it really is a big deal. And I'm hugely proud!

PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award




