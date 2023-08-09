Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave

9 August 2023 12:06 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Heatwave
The World View
Portugal wildfires

Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist [skip to 1:26]

Gilchrist reports that Portugal is experiencing its third heatwave this year, which comes hot off the heels of the heatwaves the country experienced in June and July.

The soaring temperatures have caused wildfires to erupt.

Firefighters are reportedly battling to contain the wildfires that have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar above the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

Portugal's hottest day of the year so far was recorded on Monday with a temperature of 46,4 degrees Celsius.

These wildfires are bursting out in the heat, with as many months now with dry conditions, plus throw in the strong wind and I think we all know where this is heading.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave




