[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Companies being urged to do more about GBVF in the workplace Employers are being called on to address the issue of Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the world of work. 9 August 2023 6:11 PM
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence' Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence pers... 9 August 2023 4:47 PM
WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday. 9 August 2023 4:12 PM
View all Local
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average" Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup sho... 9 August 2023 6:39 PM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking. 9 August 2023 10:11 AM
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her lon... 9 August 2023 12:01 PM
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
View all Entertainment
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes. 9 August 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average" Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup sho... 9 August 2023 6:39 PM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mike Sharman
heroes and zeros

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

The week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Retroviral co-founder Mike Sharman - on The Money Show

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks
Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Aldo Shoes' campaign with the Springboks is the zero pick for Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

Sharman says he was exposed to it for the first time on the big screens at Ellis Park, where there were a whole lot of activations happening to say farewell to the national rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

There was so much spend - MTN created a soundtrack, they activated on the field.. there was choir, dancing, dignitaries... ex-players from 2007 and 1995... Then this campaign caught my attention (on the big screen) for the wrong reasons.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Sharman is critical not only of the ad's production values, but the storyline itself.

RELATED: WATCH Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads

He says this piece of work makes our celebrated Boks look like the 'average joe', and is simply not good enough to show to the public.

When it starts Damian De Allende's name pops up, Kurt-Lee Arendse's name pops up... It feels like, yes this is going to be almost like a Mission Impossible chase, some kind of Italian Job-type execution and it turns out that a couple of Springboks open a boot filled with some packets of shoes!

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

They then go into some hotel room and they walk through a building; there are some terrible cuts to their feet and the shoes they're wearing. I just think that when you're spending so much time and energy to invest in a property like the Springboks... there is so much opportunity for success and excellence, and the overwhelming feeling was a capital MEH.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Who is to blame here? asks Whitfield.

"Is it Aldo or the Springbok marketing people who allowed their hot property, the superheros of sports fields, who we're going to be following closely during the Rugby World Cup.... to embarrass themselves?"

There should be someone at Springbok brand level saying this just isn't good enough to flight, Sharman says.

I hate criticising... but you shouldn't let a piece of content get out into the public domain if it's just not good enough because it devalues the brand, not only the one that's associated in this instance Aldo... but it makes the Springboks look silly.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

It makes them look mortal - they kind of fall off their immortal perch where they need to be positioned as a value proposition going into one of the biggest tournaments of their lives. It makes them feel average, it makes them feel average joe.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Click here to watch the Aldo/Springbok ad.

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Springbok discussion at 7:03)




9 August 2023 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mike Sharman
heroes and zeros

More from Business

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank sign. Image: EWN

Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt

8 August 2023 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools

8 August 2023 7:53 AM

The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station

7 August 2023 9:38 PM

Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices

7 August 2023 8:53 PM

The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure

7 August 2023 7:59 PM

The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © pphoto/123rf.com

Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector

7 August 2023 6:44 PM

The UK government, among others have issues travel warnings to their citizens over the potential violent protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

Auto Monkey: The chimp-ion creating job opportunities for Gympie residents

7 August 2023 3:35 PM

We look forward to uplifting the community of Woodstock, says Darron Fortes, owner of Auto Monkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image source: 123RF licsiren1

THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking

9 August 2023 10:11 AM

South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season

8 August 2023 2:32 PM

It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slow internet connection / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...

8 August 2023 1:54 PM

Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from launch video posted by @siyakolisi on Instagram

Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi

8 August 2023 1:41 PM

The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

8 August 2023 1:12 PM

Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook

Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'

8 August 2023 12:03 PM

Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study

8 August 2023 11:26 AM

Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by faaiq ackmerd from Pexels

It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!

8 August 2023 11:18 AM

The Perseid meteor shower is dubbed one of the 'best shooting star displays.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma at the Nulane Investments corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

4 August 2023 9:09 AM

The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over

3 August 2023 6:54 AM

Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube

'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'

2 August 2023 9:12 PM

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ smshoot/123rf.com

Digital wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money

2 August 2023 8:58 PM

The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads

2 August 2023 7:29 PM

Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal

1 August 2023 8:46 AM

Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By Teatreez at English Wikipedia.

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

27 July 2023 9:32 AM

Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'

Local

WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment

Local

NSFAS defends defunding thousands of students: 'It is about the scheme’s policy'

Local

EWN Highlights

Santaco has no problem with taxi impoundments as long as they're fair

9 August 2023 8:30 PM

Dept of health says ongoing CT strike is infringing on public human rights

9 August 2023 7:53 PM

Ramaphosa says serial rapists will now face life imprisonment

9 August 2023 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA