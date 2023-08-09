[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
The week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Retroviral co-founder Mike Sharman - on The Money Show
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Aldo Shoes' campaign with the Springboks is the zero pick for Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.
Sharman says he was exposed to it for the first time on the big screens at Ellis Park, where there were a whole lot of activations happening to say farewell to the national rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
There was so much spend - MTN created a soundtrack, they activated on the field.. there was choir, dancing, dignitaries... ex-players from 2007 and 1995... Then this campaign caught my attention (on the big screen) for the wrong reasons.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Sharman is critical not only of the ad's production values, but the storyline itself.
RELATED: WATCH Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
He says this piece of work makes our celebrated Boks look like the 'average joe', and is simply not good enough to show to the public.
When it starts Damian De Allende's name pops up, Kurt-Lee Arendse's name pops up... It feels like, yes this is going to be almost like a Mission Impossible chase, some kind of Italian Job-type execution and it turns out that a couple of Springboks open a boot filled with some packets of shoes!Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
They then go into some hotel room and they walk through a building; there are some terrible cuts to their feet and the shoes they're wearing. I just think that when you're spending so much time and energy to invest in a property like the Springboks... there is so much opportunity for success and excellence, and the overwhelming feeling was a capital MEH.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Who is to blame here? asks Whitfield.
"Is it Aldo or the Springbok marketing people who allowed their hot property, the superheros of sports fields, who we're going to be following closely during the Rugby World Cup.... to embarrass themselves?"
There should be someone at Springbok brand level saying this just isn't good enough to flight, Sharman says.
I hate criticising... but you shouldn't let a piece of content get out into the public domain if it's just not good enough because it devalues the brand, not only the one that's associated in this instance Aldo... but it makes the Springboks look silly.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
It makes them look mortal - they kind of fall off their immortal perch where they need to be positioned as a value proposition going into one of the biggest tournaments of their lives. It makes them feel average, it makes them feel average joe.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Click here to watch the Aldo/Springbok ad.
Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Springbok discussion at 7:03)
Source : https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/wp-content/uploads/HB-Aldo-Springboks-Hero-Film-2.mp4
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station
Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.Read More
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices
The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency.Read More
Flights from Europe to southern Africa diverted due to Niger airspace closure
The sudden closure of Niger's airspace adds extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa.Read More
Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector
The UK government, among others have issues travel warnings to their citizens over the potential violent protests.Read More
More from Lifestyle
THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking
South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season
It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.Read More
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?Read More
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi
The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.Read More
Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.Read More
Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'
Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.Read More
Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study
Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
Digital wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.Read More