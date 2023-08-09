The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert
Bruce Whitfield interviews Simon Fillmore, chief investment officer at Independent Securities.
Investing in the stock market can be daunting, especially in the volatile environment we're experiencing right now.
With tens of thousands of options available, where do especially first-time investors start?
Sharing his four single stock picks on The Money Show is Simon Fillmore, chief investment officer at Independent Securities.
Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, these recommendations will provide valuable insights and potentially lucrative investment opportunities, he says.
However, Fillmore adds a rider for those who are not comfortable doing their own investing.
Then the best course of action is of course to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and just contribute on a monthly basis... That de-risks their whole investment process for them, and ensures that they're investing over the long term.Simon Fillmore, Chief Investment Officer - Independent Securities
I think anyone who is not comfortable investing directly in shares should take that approach and also chat to a financial adviser.Simon Fillmore, Chief Investment Officer - Independent Securities
Fillmore has narrowed his top single stock picks down to four (with only one SA company among them):
*Fortress B (JSE-listed property share)
*Aritzia (Canadian women’s fashion retailer)
*Pershing Square (London-listed investment vehicle of renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman)
*ASML (Dutch multi-national corporation)
ASML stands for "Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography".
Fillmore describes it as one of the best businesses on the planet by virtue of the fact that it "literally has a complete monopoly" on the industry that it operates in.
There is literally no-one on the planet that can do what they do, which is essentially... to make the machines that produce semiconductor chips... Essentially, their equipment etches patterns on to silicon wafers.Simon Fillmore, Chief Investment Officer - Independent Securities
Finding the "right" companies is a difficult process Fillmore says, which becomes a labour of love.
Independent Securities typically filters on quality he elaborates, as well as balance sheet strength.
I think when we start off looking at our systems we start with a universe of 66 000 shares, and one needs to filter that down. One quickly needs to develop a system just to ensure that you have a manageable universe of companies you look at, so we have a universe of about 120 companies that we actively look at globally.Simon Fillmore, Chief Investment Officer - Independent Securities
Occasionally a company will disappoint us or one of their products doesn't work or there's a change in management that we don't like, and that company will find their way off our list and we might add something new on to it.Simon Fillmore, Chief Investment Officer - Independent Securities
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/instaphotos/instaphotos2111/instaphotos211100060/177690755-stressed-business-man-analyzing-trading-stock-market-trading-fall-down-.jpg
