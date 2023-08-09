Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Companies being urged to do more about GBVF in the workplace Employers are being called on to address the issue of Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the world of work. 9 August 2023 6:11 PM
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence' Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence pers... 9 August 2023 4:47 PM
WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday. 9 August 2023 4:12 PM
View all Local
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show. 9 August 2023 7:53 PM
View all Business
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show. 9 August 2023 7:53 PM
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average" Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup sho... 9 August 2023 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her lon... 9 August 2023 12:01 PM
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
View all Entertainment
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes. 9 August 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits

9 August 2023 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Womens Day
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
double debits
public relations
consumer ninja
consumer issues

FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise on Wednesday, reports consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

Payments they made last week reflected again, for a second time.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

The responses to the bank's pinned tweet which "honours all South African women" were fast and furious.

Vashti wrote: “I woke up to a 14 messages. All duplicates from last week. All charged again last night?? What the hell is going on here?"

“Woke up to a bunch of duplicate transactions on my account. Happy Women’s Day from FNB” commented Linda.

Another client who tried to get assistance reported “An agent told me it can take 24-48 hours, imagine”.

Several people commented on the bank’s lack of communication about the issue says Knowler.

"There was nothing on FNB SA’s X account, nor on that of its social media person RB Jacobs."

A generic response from "RB Jacobs" popped up when it was already almost 3:45 pm, Knowler goes on .

It read: “Thank you for notifying me. Our teams are investigating the cause of the issue to resolve it as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

RELATED: Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report

The consumer ninja does credit the bank’s media liaison people for being accessible and responding to her query "pretty quickly".

They apologised to customers and said FNB was urgently working to rectify the error

“Customers can contact us through Secure Chat for any further assistance with their bank accounts.”

Knowler was able to get a bit more detail when the bank called her later.

It turns out a batch of payment files had been incorrectly processed.

These were not actually duplicate payments, although they look like duplicates and affect balances said the spokesperson.

So that what those customers see is aligned with what they have.

FNB

Comforting? I’m not sure!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Companies would do well to embrace the art of over-communication when something like this happens, public holiday or not Knowler comments.

Acknowledge it on all your platforms, ASAP, respond to concerned account holders. You may know there’s nothing to worry about but it’s incredibly anxiety inducing for them...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




9 August 2023 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Womens Day
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
double debits
public relations
consumer ninja
consumer issues

More from Business

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert

9 August 2023 7:53 PM

Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank sign. Image: EWN

Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt

8 August 2023 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools

8 August 2023 7:53 AM

The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station

7 August 2023 9:38 PM

Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices

7 August 2023 8:53 PM

The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert

9 August 2023 7:53 PM

Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF licsiren1

THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking

9 August 2023 10:11 AM

South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season

8 August 2023 2:32 PM

It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slow internet connection / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...

8 August 2023 1:54 PM

Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from launch video posted by @siyakolisi on Instagram

Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi

8 August 2023 1:41 PM

The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

8 August 2023 1:12 PM

Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma at the Nulane Investments corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

4 August 2023 9:09 AM

The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over

3 August 2023 6:54 AM

Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube

'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'

2 August 2023 9:12 PM

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ smshoot/123rf.com

Digital wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money

2 August 2023 8:58 PM

The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads

2 August 2023 7:29 PM

Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Santaco has no problem with taxi impoundments as long as they're fair

9 August 2023 8:30 PM

Dept of health says ongoing CT strike is infringing on public human rights

9 August 2023 7:53 PM

Ramaphosa says serial rapists will now face life imprisonment

9 August 2023 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA