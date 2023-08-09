Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem
It's Women's Month, a time of course to celebrate women.
But as Women's Day is marked with various events on Wednesday, how much of the speeches and promises are lip service?
Regular guest Graeme Codrington (futurist and partner at TomorrowToday) says he does not like Women's Day/Month and the context is the way women speakers are treated by many companies during this time.
A lot of companies get women speakers at their events during August AND they often ask these women to lower their fees... If August is the only month you really focus on bringing women speakers into your business... you've just done a little bit of 'pink washing'.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Even worse, Codrington says is that he's heard from friends that a lot of companies really put the squeeze on these professional speakers for these events.
They say 'we just want to put together a women's event and we don't really have a big budget for it, so please could you do it for free or at a very reduced rate... Do it for the women!' I find that incredibly insulting.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
"We're asking them (the guilty companies) to do better" he emphasizes.
This trend of abusing women speakers during Women's Day or Month events of course raises bigger issues like equal pay for men and women.
RELATED: SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win
If you're paying women less, you are part of the problem as well Codrington says in a video posted on his social media.
Most industries don't have equal pay. I've just watched the backlash for example to the American women's football team who're best in the world,they've won multiple World Cups... They've spent a lot of time over the last few years arguing to get equal pay and they secured that... Now they've had a bad World Cup...Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
...and a lot of Americans, especially Conservatives, are saying it's because they spend too much time arguing about money... It's almost patting the ladies on the head and telling them to know their place.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
This scenario will of course be familiar to anyone following the argument that Banyana Banyana should be treated better, especially as they outperform their male counterparts in Bafana Bafana.
Watch Codrington's impassioned appeal below:
I really don't like Women's Day and Women's Month (you'll understand why when I explain...)' Graeme Codrington (@FuturistGraeme) August 9, 2023
#womensday #equalpayforwomen #diversity #speaker #futureofworkhttps://t.co/aEc8NTEeKT
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/liudmilachernetska/liudmilachernetska2208/liudmilachernetska220815688/190326805-motivational-speaker-with-microphone-performing-on-stage-back-view.jpg
More from Business
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert
Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station
Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert
Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking
South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season
It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.Read More
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?Read More
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi
The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.Read More
More from Opinion
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
Digital wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
More from Politics
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'
The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.Read More
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia
But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.Read More
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments
This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.Read More
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions
Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.Read More
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action
EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.Read More
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him
While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More