WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment
CAPE TOWN - Santaco in the Western Cape has described its relationship with the City of Cape Town as sour at the moment.
Wednesday marks a week since taxi operators went on strike following an impasse between the city and the taxi organisation.
Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday.
READ: No end in sight for Cape Town taxi strike
The taxi council blames the deadlock on the city's refusal to engage them.
The municipality said it will only consider speaking to the taxi council when it is satisfied that the violence across the metro has stopped.
Santaco provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus explained why they're not seeing eye to eye with the city.
"The right direction will be when the City and the province says you guys are providing this service, we should be providing it. You are providing your own monies to provide this service the least we are going to do is assist you to ensure that the service you are providing is of the standard and quality that we want as government."
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2023
It’s unclear whether taxis will operate in Cape Town tomorrow. SANTACO Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus says there are issues that still need to be addressed first before taxis can operate #TaxiStrike @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/2eaWvgriBx
This article first appeared on EWN : WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment
